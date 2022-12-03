Police say rapper Takeoff was innocent bystander when shot dead in Houston

HOUSTON — A 33-year-old man was arrested on a murder charge in the shooting of rapper Takeoff, who police on Friday said was an “innocent bystander” when he was struck by gunfire outside a Houston bowling alley.

The Associated Press

