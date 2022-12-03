Police say rapper Takeoff was innocent bystander when shot dead in Houston
HOUSTON — A 33-year-old man was arrested on a murder charge in the shooting of rapper Takeoff, who police on Friday said was an “innocent bystander” when he was struck by gunfire outside a Houston bowling alley.
Patrick Xavier Clark was taken into custody peacefully Thursday night, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said. Clark’s arrest came one day after another man was charged in connection with the Nov. 1 shooting, which authorities said followed a dispute over a dice game and wounded two other people.
Clark was being held in jail Friday awaiting a bond hearing. Court records do not list an attorney who could speak for him, but indicate he was arrested as he was preparing to leave the country for Mexico.
Born Kirsnick Khari Ball, Takeoff was the youngest member of Migos, the Grammy-nominated rap trio from suburban Atlanta that also featured his uncle Quavo and cousin Offset.
The 28-year-old musician was shot outside the downtown bowling alley at around 2:30 a.m., when police said a dispute erupted as more than 30 people were leaving a private party there. Police previously said another man and a woman suffered non-life-threatening gunshot injuries, and that at least two people opened fired.
Los Angeles City Council bans oil, gas drilling after decades of complaints by residents
The Los Angeles City Council voted unanimously on Friday to ban drilling of new oil and gas wells and phase out existing ones over the next 20 years.
The vote comes after more than a decade of complaints from city residents that pollution drifting from wells was affecting their health.
“Hundreds of thousands of Angelenos have had to raise their kids, go to work, prepare their meals (and) go to neighborhood parks in the shadows of oil and gas production,” said Los Angeles City Council president Paul Krekorian, one of the councilmembers who introduced this measure. “The time has come .... when we end oil and gas production in the city of Los Angeles.”
Los Angeles was once a booming oil town. Many of its oilfields are now played out but it still has several productive ones.
Philadelphia prosecutor files lawsuit to halt state probe
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Philadelphia’s elected prosecutor asked a state court Friday to halt a Republican-led effort to remove him from office, arguing that the process ended when the Legislature’s two-year session ran out earlier in the week.
District Attorney Larry Krasner, a Democrat, wants Commonwealth Court to declare that the General Assembly lacks constitutional authority to remove local officials like him — as opposed to state officials — and that the claims against him do not amount to the “misbehavior in office” required for impeachment.
Philadelphia, not the state House or Senate, has oversight over potential impeachment and removal of its district attorney, the lawsuit claims.
Krasner sued the Senate’s top-ranking Republican, Sen. Kim Ward, of Westmoreland County, unnamed members of the Senate committee that will oversee the case and the three impeachment managers designated by the House of Representatives.
Ward’s spokesperson, Erica Clayton Wright, said Friday that the filing was under review and a response will be made “once we have had time to evaluate the case.”
Missouri man cashes dead mother’s Social Security checks for 26 years
ST. LOUIS — An eastern Missouri man has admitted that he stole almost $200,000 by collecting his mother’s Social Security benefits for 26 years after her death.
Reginald Bagley, 62, of Dellwood, pleaded guilty to a felony charge of stealing money belonging to the United States, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Eastern Missouri said in a news release.
Bagley did not report his mother’s death on March 12, 1994, to the Social Security Administration.
Instead, in 1998 he set up a bank account to have her benefits directly deposited. The bank statements were sent to his address, with the name of either Bagley or his mother on them, prosecutors said.
The scheme unraveled when the Social Security Administration tried to contact Bagley’s mother because she was not using her Medicare benefits.
Bagley closed the bank account and received a cashier’s check for the remaining balance on July 24, 2020.
In all, Bagley stole $197,329 in Social Security benefits, prosecutors said.
South Dakota man charged with threatening to kill Gov. Noem
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — A South Dakota man is charged with threatening a state official and judge after he allegedly faxed a message to a local TV station saying he planned to kill Gov. Kristi Noem and allegedly emailed a threat to a judge.
Jason Shields was arrested in October shortly after the threats were made, the Sioux Falls Argus Leader reported. He is charged with a pair of felonies that each carry a maximum five-year prison sentence.
According to court documents, Shields sent a one-page fax to a TV station on Oct. 23 saying he and several others were planning to kill the Republican governor soon. Law enforcement arrested Shields that day. He later told law enforcement officers that he had acted alone, court documents say.
Shield also told officers that a day earlier he had emailed Magistrate Judge Donna Bucher that he wanted her killed because he felt she had made decisions that were not “appropriate or just,” according to court documents.
Shields has not yet entered a plea. His attorney, Sandy Steffen, declined to comment on the charges.
