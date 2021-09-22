Arizona man charged with murder after 4 bodies found in SUV
ST. PAUL, Minn. — An Arizona man who allegedly told his father he “snapped and shot a couple of people” was charged Tuesday with murder, about a week after four bodies were found in an abandoned SUV in western Wisconsin, according to a criminal complaint.
Antoine Suggs, 38, of Scottsdale, Ariz., faces four counts of second-degree intentional murder, without premeditation. Suggs turned himself in to Gilbert, Ariz., police last week after investigators announced he was wanted for questioning. Prosecutors said he remains jailed in Arizona, awaiting extradition to Minnesota.
Suggs’ father, 56-year-old Darren McWright, who also goes by the last name Osborne, has been charged in Wisconsin with four counts of hiding a corpse.
Hearing on Boy Scouts case begins
DOVER, Del. — A Delaware judge on Tuesday began a key hearing that could determine whether the Boy Scouts of America can emerge from bankruptcy later this year with a reorganization plan that would compensate thousands of men who say they were sexually abused as children.
The Boy Scouts, based in Irving, Texas, sought bankruptcy protection in February 2020, seeking to halt hundreds of individual lawsuits and create a fund for men who say they were molested as children by scoutmasters and others. Although the organization was facing 275 lawsuits at the time, it’s now facing some 82,500 sexual abuse claims in the bankruptcy case.
Judge Laura Selber Silverstein convened the hearing to consider whether a disclosure statement outlining the latest reorganization plan contains sufficient details to ensure that abuse claimants and other creditors can make informed decisions on whether to accept or reject it.
The hearing is expected to last several days.
Man’s murder conviction tossed
PONTIAC, Mich. — A judge on Tuesday threw out the murder conviction of a man who was blamed for a fire that killed five children in 2000 after a new prosecutor said the investigation and trial in suburban Detroit were marred by misconduct.
Juwan Deering will remain in custody while Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald decides whether he should face a second trial.
Ancient massive trees unscathed
THREE RIVERS, Calif. — The ancient massive trees of Sequoia National Park’s famed Giant Forest were unscathed Tuesday even though a wildfire has been burning nearby on the western side of California’s Sierra Nevada for nearly two weeks.
“As of right now, we don’t have any damage to any of our trees,” said fire information officer Mark Garrett.
2 toddler boys die; no charges filed
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A sheriff said no charges will be filed against a South Carolina father whose 20-month-old boys died from heat after he forgot to drop them off at day care and left them in his vehicle because he was under intense pressure at work.
Watching investigators interview the father was one of the most heartbreaking things Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said he has seen in his 46 years in law enforcement.
“God, he didn’t mean to do it. He’s got to live with that the rest of his life,” Lott, who did not name the father, said at a Tuesday news conference.
Teen charged in school shooting
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A 15-year-old Virginia boy has been charged in a shooting that wounded two fellow students at their high school, police announced Tuesday.
Newport News police said in a news release that the teen was charged with two counts of aggravated malicious wounding, two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and other weapons-related offenses. The teen was charged Monday as a juvenile, police said.
Police: Man killed 2 others, then self
HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. — Police say a man fatally shot two people and then killed himself in the drive-thru area of a Wendy’s restaurant in suburban Fort Lauderdale early Tuesday.
Hallandale Beach police said the shooter and one of the victims had been in a two-year relationship that ended recently because of his violent behavior.