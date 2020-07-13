Russian city holds 2nd day of protest over governor arrest
MOSCOW — Demonstrators in the Russian Far East city of Khabarovsk held a second day of protests against the arrest of the region’s governor on suspicion of involvement in several murders.
The Sunday demonstration in the city, 3,800 miles east of Moscow, was smaller than a massive gathering on Saturday that was estimated at up to 35,000 people; the local office of opposition leader Alexei Navalny estimated Sunday’s turnout at about 2,000.
Sergei Furgal, the Khabarovsk region governor, was arrested Thursday and flown to Moscow, where he was interrogated and ordered held in jail for two months. Russia’s main criminal investigation body says he is suspected of involvement in several murders of businessmen in 2004 and 2005, before his political career began.
Furgal, a member of the nationalist Liberal Democratic Party, was elected governor in 2018 and is widely popular in the region. His unexpected victory in the gubernatorial election reflected growing public frustration with President Vladimir Putin’s policies and marked a painful setback for the main Kremlin party, United Russia.
Pakistan: 4 troops, 4 militants killed
ISLAMABAD — Pakistan’s military on Sunday said four soldiers and four militants were killed during a shootout in the rugged northwestern region of North Waziristan, which borders Afghanistan.
A statement from the military’s public relations wing said the exchange of fire took place after the army personnel had surrounded the militant hideout early Sunday.
The statement did not identify the militants, but Pakistan’s military has been battling members of the Pakistani Taliban group, known as the Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP) in that region for years.
The group, which has also voiced support for the Islamic State in Afghanistan, declared war on the government of Pakistan more than a decade ago. Since then, they have carried out a series of attacks, including a brutal assault on a Pakistan Army Public School in northwest Peshawar in December 2014 killing 140 children and several teachers.