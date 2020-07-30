John Lewis’ body arrives in Atlanta
ATLANTA — The body of John Lewis was brought Wednesday to Atlanta to lie in repose at the Georgia capitol in one of the last memorial services for the late Democratic congressman before he is buried.
A private burial service in Atlanta is scheduled for today.
People lined the streets as the hearse carrying Lewis’ body moved through downtown. It stopped briefly in front of a mural of Lewis with the word, “Hero,” before arriving at the state Capitol, where it was met by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.
Lewis died July 17 at the age of 80.
Officer in Floyd’s death wants charges dropped
MINNEAPOLIS — A second former Minneapolis police officer charged in the death of George Floyd will seek to have the charges against him dismissed.
Defense attorney Robert Paule filed a motion Wednesday saying Tou Thao will ask the judge to dismiss the charges at a hearing on Sept. 11. An attorney for former officer Thomas Lane, Earl Gray, also has filed a motion saying he will argue to dismiss the charges against his client.
Paule said he will argue that the charges against Thao are not supported by probable cause. Prosecutors must prove that Thao knew former officer Derek Chauvin and others were going to commit a crime and “intended his presence or actions to further the commission of that crime,” Paule said in his motion. Paule said Thao’s body camera video will show the lack of probable cause.
Tennessee state senator charged with theft
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Tennessee state senator has been charged with stealing more than $600,000 in federal funds received by a health care company she directed and using the money to pay for her wedding and other personal expenses, federal prosecutors said Wednesday.
A criminal complaint charges state Sen. Katrina Robinson with theft and embezzlement involving government programs and wire fraud, U.S. Attorney D. Michael Dunavant said in a news release.
Robinson, a Democrat elected to the General Assembly in 2018 from a Memphis district, is also the director of The Healthcare Institute, which provides training for jobs in the health care field, prosecutors said.
The Memphis-based school received more than $2.2 million in federal grants from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
From 2015 through 2019, Robinson stole more than $600,000 and used it to pay for her wedding and honeymoon, a 2016 Jeep Renegade for her daughter, travel and entertainment for her family, and an event for her state Senate campaign, prosecutors said.
Family of 9 killed in Mexico sue cartel
Family members of nine women and children from an offshoot Mormon community who were killed in Mexico have filed a federal lawsuit accusing the Juarez drug cartel of carrying out the attack in retribution for their public criticism and protests against the cartel.
A lawyer for the family members said they are suing to show that the Juarez cartel was responsible for the Nov. 4 slaughter and to seek damages. Mexican prosecutors have identified more than 40 suspects in the attack. Authorities have arrested and indicted nine members of the Juarez cartel, according to the lawsuit, which was filed in U.S. federal court in North Dakota.
It was not clear if representatives of the cartel would appear in court to defend against the lawsuit.