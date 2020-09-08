Nebraska police officer shot 2 weeks ago dies
LINCOLN, Neb. — A Nebraska police officer who was shot two weeks ago while attempting to arrest a 17-year-old on an assault charge died Monday, authorities said.
Luis “Mario” Herrera, a 23-year veteran of the Lincoln Police Department, was shot while serving a warrant on Aug. 26.
Trump: Top Defense leaders want wars
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said Monday that top Defense Department leaders want to keep waging wars in order to keep defense contractors “happy.”
Trump continues to fight allegations that he made offensive comments about fallen U.S. service-members, including calling World War I dead at an American military cemetery in France “losers” and “suckers” in 2018. The Atlantic first reported on the anonymously sourced allegations.
At a White House news conference Monday, Trump repeated his claim that the story was a “hoax” and said: “I’m not saying the military’s in love with me. The soldiers are.”
However, he added, “The top people in the Pentagon probably aren’t because they want to do nothing but fight wars so all of those wonderful companies that make the bombs and make the planes and make everything else stay happy.”
Fugitive accused of shooting deputy
DALTON, Ga. — Authorities searched Monday for a Texas fugitive they describe as “armed and dangerous” who is accused of shooting a deputy in Dalton.
Dalton Potter, 29, fired numerous gunshots at Whitfield County Sheriff’s Deputy Darrell Hackney from inside his vehicle, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Monday. Hackney was struck, but his ballistic vest saved him, the GBI said in a statement.
Potter had been hauling a stolen trailer and was pulled over by deputies before the gunfire happened around midnight, authorities said.
Plane crash kills 4 from Oklahoma family
CHESTER, Ark. — Four members of a family from Oklahoma were killed when their single-engine plane crashed into a ravine in rural northwest Arkansas, authorities said.
Crawford County Sheriff Ron Brown said the plane crashed Friday evening and was found the following morning.
No survivors were found in the plane’s wreckage, and the aircraft was completely destroyed.
2 tropical storms form in the Atlantic
MIAMI — Two tropical storms formed Monday in the Atlantic Ocean, including Rene, which took shape off the coast of West Africa.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center issued a tropical storm warning for the Cabo Verde Islands, saying Rene would produce tropical storm-force winds and heavy rainfall across the island country Monday night and this morning.
Tropical Storm Paulette formed earlier in the day in the central Atlantic, far from land.
Black woman interim chief of Louisville police
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For the first time, a Black woman will lead Kentucky’s Louisville Metro Police Department, which has been heavily criticized since officers fatally shot Breonna Taylor in March.
Mayor Greg Fischer announced on Monday that Yvette Gentry will serve as interim chief of the department.
Gentry is a former Louisville Metro Police deputy chief who retired from the force in 2014. She will be the first woman and the third African American to serve as chief of the Louisville Metro Police. Interim Chief Robert Schroeder plans to retire at the end of September after four months in the role.