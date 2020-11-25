News in your town

China stepping up virus testing on imported food packaging

U.S. jobless claims up for 2nd straight week as virus worsens

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade to march on despite pandemic

Bruce Boynton, who inspired 1961 Freedom Rides, dies at 83

With Ethiopia on brink of escalation, diplomacy in doubt

EU, other donors step up with funds to help Afghanistan

World news in brief

Texts: U.S. census manager told counters to use fake answers

Trump vents about election as agencies aid Biden transition

Keep the mask: A vaccine won't end the U.S. crisis right away

Trump vents about election as agencies aid Biden transition

'America is back': Biden pushes past Trump era with nominees

National news in brief

New York City's first Black mayor, David Dinkins, dies at 93

Texts: U.S. census manager told counters to use fake answers

Keep the mask: A vaccine won't end the U.S. crisis right away

Biden certified as winner of Pennsylvania presidential vote

'America is back': Biden pushes past Trump era with nominees

Tokyo governor: Japan can host Olympics despite virus spike

Can you repeat that? Hearing trouble more obvious with masks