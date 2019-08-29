O’Rourke campaign ejects Breitbart reporter
NEW YORK — Beto O’Rourke’s presidential campaign said Wednesday that it ejected a Breitbart News reporter from an event at a South Carolina college because it wanted to ensure that students felt “comfortable and safe.”
The Texas Democrat’s campaign found itself in a public confrontation with the aggressive conservative web site a day after its senior editor-at-large, Joel Pollak, said he was booted from an O’Rourke speech. He said the campaign told him he was being ejected because he’d been disruptive at past events.
O’Rourke spokeswoman Aleigha Cavalier said that Breitbart walks the line between being news and a perpetrator of hate speech. The campaign asked him to leave because of Pollak’s “previous hateful reporting” and the sensitivity of the topics being discussed with black students at Benedict College.
“Whether it’s dedicating an entire section of their website to ‘black crime,’ inferring that immigrants are terrorists, or using derogatory terms to refer to LGBTQ people, Breitbart News walks the line between being news and a perpetrator of hate speech,” Cavalier said in a statement.
MSNBC’s O’Donnell admits ‘error in judgment’
NEW YORK — MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell said Wednesday he made an “error in judgment” in reporting about supposed Russian ties to President Donald Trump’s finances without verifying the story.
O’Donnell’s admission came in a tweet Wednesday after a lawyer for Trump said the story was false and defamatory, and called on NBC News to apologize and retract it.
O’Donnell said in his tweet that the story, which led Tuesday night’s broadcast, “didn’t go through our vigorous verification and standards process. I shouldn’t have reported it and I was wrong to discuss it on the air.”
He said on the show that he’d been told that Deutsche Bank had documents showing that Russian oligarchs had co-signed loans for Trump. He said the report came from a single source, whom he didn’t identify. The documents also supposedly reveal that Trump paid little in taxes, he said.
“That would explain, it seems to me, every kind word that Donald Trump has ever said about Russia and Vladimir Putin, if true, and I stress the ‘if true’ part of this,” he said on the air.
El Paso gunman ordered rifle from Romania
EL PASO, Texas — The suspected gunman in the deadly mass shooting at an El Paso Walmart earlier this month told police that the AK-style rifle he used in the attack came from Romania, according to an investigative report.
The Texas Tribune reported Wednesday that Patrick Crusius, 21, told police he ordered the weapon online before picking it up at a gun store near his suburban Dallas home. The Tribune cited a Texas Department of Public Safety document that also says the suspect told police he purchased thousands of rounds of ammunition from Russia.
Crusius told them the Romanian rifle was delivered to Gun Masters, a gun store in Allen, Texas, according to the report. There is no gun store by that name in Allen, but there is a store called Gunmaster in nearby Plano.
Experts say buying guns online is common.
“Just like any other retail, brick-and-mortar is taking a back seat to the internet,” said David Prince, the owner of Dallas-area Eagle Gun Range.
Maryland man indicted on terrorism charge
SILVER SPRING, Md. — A Maryland man accused of planning an Islamic State-inspired attack at a shopping and entertainment complex near Washington, D.C., was indicted Wednesday on a terrorism-related charge, five months after his arrest.
A federal grand jury indicted Rondell Henry, 28, of Germantown, on a new charge of attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization, the Islamic State.
Henry was arrested March 28 and remains detained pending trial. He initially was indicted in April and pleaded not guilty to one count of interstate transportation of a stolen vehicle.
Henry allegedly stole a U-Haul van in Virginia and parked it at the National Harbor, a popular waterfront destination just outside the nation’s capital. Police arrested him the next morning after they found the van and saw Henry jump over a security fence.
Henry told investigators he planned to carry out an attack similar to one in which a driver ran over and killed dozens of people in Nice, France, in 2016, authorities said.
U.N.: Guatemla ‘captured’ by corruption
GUATEMALA CITY — A U.N. commission that spent the last 12 years probing graft in Guatemala described the country as “captured” by corruption in its final report Wednesday, days before it is set to wrap up operations after President Jimmy Morales refused to renew its mandate.
The commission, known as CICIG for its initials in Spanish, said in its final report that there is a “mafia coalition” among members of government, the business community and private individuals that is “willing to sacrifice Guatemala’s present and future to guarantee impunity and preserve the status quo.”
The commission began its work in Guatemala in 2007 at the request of then-President Óscar Berger and was given responsibility for dismantling illegality in the wake of the country’s 1960-1996 civil war.
House to probe Trump offer to host G-7
WASHINGTON — The House Judiciary Committee says it will investigate President Donald Trump’s suggestion that his Miami-area golf course host next year’s Group of Seven summit with foreign leaders.
The panel said Wednesday it will hold hearings on the matter and request documents. House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler said the Constitution “demands that President Trump’s private interests and official conduct remain separate.”
Trump suggested holding the next G-7 Summit at his Doral golf resort while attending this year’s gathering in Biarritz, France.
Guaido names shadow cabinet
CARACAS, Venezuela — Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó named a new shadow cabinet on Wednesday, launching the latest phase of his campaign aimed at forcing President Nicolás Maduro from power.
The new team — including heavyweight opposition figures Leopoldo López and Julio Borges — will be dedicated to preparing for a transitional government and new elections, said Guaidó, who claimed presidential powers in late January as head of the National Assembly, saying Maduro’s election last year was a fraud.
Lebanon fires on Israeli drones
BEIRUT — Lebanese army gunners opened fired at two of three Israeli reconnaissance drones Wednesday after they entered Lebanese airspace, a security official and the state news agency said, amid heightened tensions between the two countries.
The incident occurred in the village of Adeisseh, a few miles from the Israeli border. The security official said that the drones left Lebanese airspace after being fired on and that none of them was shot down.
The Israeli military in a statement acknowledged a confrontation but appeared to deny any of its drones were shot down.