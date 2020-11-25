Report: Inmates shot, killed intentionally
BOGOTA, Colombia — New evidence indicates most of the 24 inmates killed during a prison riot in Colombia’s capital in March over fears that crowded, unhygienic conditions would fuel a virus outbreak were shot to death intentionally, according to a report released Tuesday by Human Rights Watch.
The organization said autopsy reports it commissioned from independent forensic experts shed light on one of the deadliest prison uprisings in the nation’s recent history.
The Independent Forensic Expert Group and the International Rehabilitation Council for Torture Victims concluded that none of the dead were shot in a way that indicates whoever fired only wanted to injure them.
“Most of the gunshot wounds described in the autopsy reports are consistent with having been produced with the objective of killing,” the experts found.
18 dead in clashes in northern Syria
BEIRUT — Clashes between Kurdish fighters and Turkey-backed opposition gunmen in northern Syria left at least 18 fighters dead in some of the most intense fighting in weeks, an opposition war monitor and a Kurdish news agency said Tuesday.
Exchanges of fire and shelling between the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces and Turkey-backed opposition gunmen who identify as the Syrian National Army have not been uncommon since Turkish troops invaded parts of northern Syria in October last year.
The clashes began before midnight Monday near the town of Ein Issa and were triggered by an assault from Turkey-backed gunmen on SDF positions, according to the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor, and the Kurdish ANHA news agency.
British authorities OK Christmas reunions
LONDON — British authorities gave the green light Tuesday to holiday reunions, relaxing restrictions on social mixing over Christmas and offering arriving international travelers a way to cut short quarantine if they test negative for COVID-19.
The U.K. government and administrations in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland struck a deal that will ease limits on travel and socializing over the festive period so that friends and families can get together. Over the five days between Dec. 23 and 27, up to three households can form a “Christmas bubble” and members can move freely between them. Those traveling to and from Northern Ireland will be permitted to travel for an additional day either side.
People are currently barred from visiting members of other households in much of the U.K., and there are limits on travel to high-infection areas.
Cabinet minister Michael Gove said the agreement “will offer hope for families and friends who have made many sacrifices over this difficult year.”
Government scientific advisers have signed off on the holiday plan.