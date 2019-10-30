90-year sentence for drunk driver in 2 bicyclists’ deaths
NEW ORLEANS — The drunk driver who killed two bicycle riders and injured seven following a New Orleans Mardi Gras parade in March was sentenced Tuesday to 90 years in prison.
State Judge Laurie White gave Tashonty Toney, 32, the maximum sentence, District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro said.
That included two consecutive 30-year sentences for the deaths of Sharree Walls, 27, and David Hynes, 31.
Walls was an Illinois native and the director of a nonprofit in New Orleans. She was a popular member of a Mardi Gras marching club.
Hynes was a Seattle resident who was visiting the city where he had attended Tulane University.
The sentencing hearing came a day after Toney pleaded guilty to two counts of vehicular homicide and heard emotional testimony from the relatives of those killed and from some of the injured.
New Orleans news organizations at Tuesday’s sentencing hearing reported that Toney apologized, but a prosecutor questioned his sincerity. A recorded jailhouse phone call revealed Toney laughing after victim impact statements were given in court Monday. And it captured Toney’s sister using a racial epithet while talking about the parents of Walls, who was African American. Walls’ mother had called for a maximum sentence Monday.
Toney also is black.
In remarks following the hearing, Cannizzaro said White made a “difficult but correct” sentencing decision.
She gave Toney the maximum 30-year sentence for each of the vehicular homicide counts, which under state law must be served consecutively. Sentences on 14 related counts, including hit-and-run and charges in the injuring of seven bicyclists, raised the sentence by 30 more years.
Authorities said Tashonty Toney, 32, had a blood-alcohol level of .20% — more than twice the legal threshold of .08% in Louisiana — when he drove his Chevrolet Camaro into the bicycle lane on busy Esplanade Avenue shortly after the annual Krewe of Endymion parade on March 2. Prosecutors said he was driving 80 mph and hit several parked cars as well as the nine bicyclists.
Indiana officer fatally shoots man after traffic accidentEVANSVILLE, Ind. — A man fatally shot by a police officer following a traffic accident in southwest Indiana was aggressively approaching the officer with a hammer before the shooting occurred, authorities said Tuesday.
Vanderburgh County’s coroner identified the man killed in Evansville late Monday as 45-year-old Terry W. Chanley, 45, of Wadesville.Evansville Police Capt. Andy Chandler said an officer was asking Terry W. Chanley, 45, questions about the accident on the city’s east side and wasn’t getting a response when Chanley made a quick movement as if he was reaching for something.
Chanley pointed what the officer believed could be a gun and that is when the officer stepped back, gave orders and fired shots, Chandler said.
Investigators later discovered the item he was carrying was a hammer with a black handle, Chandler said.
Authorities say there is body camera and dash camera video of the incident.
The officer, whose name Evansville police has refused to release, acted in a “legal, justified and reasonable manner,” Chandler said. The officer will be placed on paid administrative leave per department policy, authorities said.
Authorities also have not disclosed the race of Chanley or the officer.
A 911 call obtained by the Courier & Press under Indiana’s Access to Public Records Act has the caller disputing the official version of events. The caller says on the tape that he “witnessed a cop shoot a guy in the chest,’” adding that the victim didn’t have a gun and that his hands were on his head.
Chandler called the account “absolutely false,” adding that witnesses often hear but don’t see the event itself and only get a glimpse of the aftermath.
An investigation into Chanley’s death is in the preliminary stage and an autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday, coroner Steve Lockyear said.
Small plane crashes, leaving pilot dead
WOODBRIDGE, N.J. — A small plane crashed through the roof of a home Tuesday, killing the pilot and causing an explosion that set two houses ablaze in a New Jersey suburb of New York City.
No one was in the home that the Cessna 414 crashed into, but flames spread to another house, where a woman escaped injury, Woodbridge Mayor John McCormac said.
The plane went down not far from an elementary school at about 11 a.m., according to National Transportation Safety Board investigator Adam Gerhardt.
The crash sent flames into the air, belched smoke for hours and left neighbors thinking the earth was shaking.
Steven Smith lives around the corner from the crash site. He said he heard a plane coming in low as if it was diving.
“Then there was a real short pause for about two seconds. Then there was a massive boom that shook my whole house,” Smith said.
Gerhardt said the wreckage could take up to three days to clear from the house, whose second story the plane had nearly shorn off before becoming embedded in the basement.
He said a third home was also affected.
The flight left Leesburg, Virginia, with only the pilot aboard, before 10 a.m., authorities said. The pilot was cleared to land at the Linden Airport, roughly 4 miles from the crash, but he suddenly lost contact with air traffic control, according to Gerhardt.
Gerdardt said the pilot was flying using flight rules typically seen among experienced pilots.
Jerry Bartolino, a retired teacher, was at home three houses away when the plane went down. He heard a thundering crash and felt the ground shake, he said.
Bartolino heard someone screaming, “Oh my God,” and ran outside to see flames shooting up from the house, he said.
The fires have been brought under control, the mayor said.
George Brown, another neighbor, told WCBS he saw flames from where the plane went down.
”It kind of looks like a volcano erupted,” he said.
The neighborhood of well-kept, one- and two-story houses is nestled between a golf course and an elementary school, and not far from a New Jersey Transit rail line.
The weather in the area was cloudy and misty at the time of the crash.
The NTSB’s final report on the crash could take up to two years to complete.