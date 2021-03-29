Helicopter crash leaves 5 dead in Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A contracted helicopter carrying guides and guests from a lodge on a heli-skiing trip in Alaska’s backcountry crashed Saturday evening, killing five people and leaving one in serious but stable condition, authorities said Sunday.
On board the flight were three guests and two guides from Tordillo Mountain Lodge, said Mary Ann Pruitt, a spokesperson for the lodge. The sixth person on the flight was a pilot from Soloy Helicopters, a Wasilla-based company that is contracted by the lodge to provide transportation, Pruitt said.
The Eurocopter AS50 crashed under unknown circumstances about 50 miles east of Anchorage, the Federal Aviation Administration said Sunday.
Convicted serial killer dies in hospital
RIVERSIDE, Calif. — A convicted serial killer whose victims included two young boys died Sunday at a hospital in Indiana, authorities said.
Joseph Edward Duncan died at the medical center near United States Penitentiary, Terre Haute, where he was on death row, according to a statement from prosecutors in Riverside County, Calif. Duncan, 58, had been diagnosed with terminal brain cancer.
Police in Maryland probe fatal shootings
ESSEX, Md. — Two people were killed and a third person was injured in a shooting at a Maryland convenience store and gas station on Sunday, police said.
Police in Baltimore County were investigating whether the deadly shooting at a Royal Farms store was related to a fire and another fatal shooting 15 minutes later at a nearby apartment complex.
Police said the person shot at the complex had a gunshot wound that appeared to be self-inflicted. A body was covered with a tarp in the parking lot and one apartment at the complex was severely burned.
5 dead in Arkansas after apartment fire
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Five people, including three children, died following a fire at their Arkansas apartment complex, officials said Sunday.
Firefighters in Little Rock responded to the blaze around 5:10 a.m. Sunday at the complex. During their rescue efforts, firefighters went into one apartment where they found five people who were unconscious, the Little Rock Fire Department said.
Two adults — Dominique Chantille Rideout, 29 and Evan Howard 28 — were pronounced dead at the scene. Three children — Nyla Howard, 4, Nehemiah Howard, 8, and Nathaniel Howard, 9 — were taken to Arkansas Children’s Hospital where they later died. The fire’s cause was not immediately determined.
Plane heading for Arizona crashes; 6 die
A small plane heading for Arizona crashed in the northern Mexico border state of Sonora on Saturday, killing six people and injuring another, authorities said.
The Cessna had taken off from the city of Hermosillo in Sonora on a flight to Tucson, Ariz., when it crashed shortly after takeoff.