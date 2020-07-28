News in your town

National and world news in brief

Experimental COVID-19 vaccine is put to its biggest test

Pelosi, others hail John Lewis as ‘conscience’ of Congress

NASA's next Mars rover is brawniest and brainiest one yet

White House, Democrats at odds on virus aid but talking

Experimental COVID-19 vaccine is put to its biggest test

Arrests and clashes follow anti-Netanyahu protests in Israel

North Korea locks down border city over suspected virus case

Actor John Saxon dies; 'Enter the Dragon' among many roles

Virus vaccine put to final test in thousands of volunteers

Trump national security adviser O'Brien has the coronavirus

Some US police resist enforcing coronavirus mask mandates

Witness: Driver gunned down armed protester in Texas capital

India's PM to attend temple groundbreaking at disputed site

Church volunteer admits to arson attack on French cathedral

News in brief

Police corral crowds as movers leave US Consulate in China

Portland protesters breach fence around federal courthouse

US diplomat says America keeps pushing to end Qatar crisis

South Africa warns COVID-19 corruption puts 'lives at risk'

Today in History

Hurricane Douglas swirls 'uncomfortably close' to Hawaii

White House pushes narrow virus aid; Pelosi blasts GOP delay

Tropical Storm Hanna drenches South Texas amid virus crisis

North Korea locks down border city over suspected virus case

White House pushes narrow virus aid; Pelosi blasts GOP delay

Body of civil rights icon John Lewis crosses Selma bridge

Police and protesters clash in violent weekend across the U.S.

Olivia de Havilland, Oscar-winning actress, dies at 104

Crush of boat buyers seek recreation, safety during pandemic

Twitter and Facebook become targets in Trump and Biden ads

Bodies of mother, 2 infants found in car submerged in pond

Experts warn of home pool drowning risks during pandemic

Regis Philbin, television personality and host, dies at 88

Today in History

Tear gas fired again; Portland protest standoff continues

Civil rights icon Lewis remembered in his hometown

Mnuchin: Virus aid package soon, $1,200 checks by August

Amid virus, uncertainty, parents deciding how to school kids

California, Florida, Texas lose House seats with Trump order

Hurricane Hanna blasts Texas Gulf Coast

Pakistani police probe minister after killing of journalist

Massive protest against governor's arrest challenges Kremlin