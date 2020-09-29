News in your town

US judge orders stop to Postal Service cuts, echoing others

Armenia, Azerbaijan clash in separatist region for a 2nd day

Three killed in Northern California wildfire; thousands flee

Spain's top court rules to remove Catalan chief from office

Ethics experts see national security concern in Trump's debt

Trump went even further than other uber-rich to shrink taxes

Trump, Biden prepare to debate at a time of mounting crises

Feds to ship millions of tests in bid to reopen K-12 schools

Bill would restrict access to judges' personal information

EU-UK spat over Brexit deal clouds key trade talks this week

Giant gourds break Utah state record at weigh-off in Lehi

House Democrats unveil new $2.2T proposal for virus aid

Officer charged in Breonna Taylor case pleads not guilty

News in brief

Trump, Biden prepare to debate at a time of mounting crises

Trump went even further than other uber-rich to shrink taxes

House Democrats unveil new $2.2T proposal for virus aid

Trump's tax revelation could tarnish image that fueled rise

Amazon to kick off holiday shopping with October Prime Day

With anger at police high, officers face greater danger

Deputies searching for man who stole cat blood from clinic

Attenborough gives shark tooth to 7-year-old Prince George

NY Times: Trump paid $750 in US income taxes in 2016, 2017

Biden to Democrats: Focus on health care, not court expansion

How Trump, Biden are preparing for first presidential debate

Some Breonna Taylor protesters out past curfew, fires set

Homespun BLM products include cookie kits, garden gnomes

On guns, abortion, high court could become more conservative

Her words: Amy Coney Barrett on faith, precedent, abortion

The Latest: UK royal: Youths need extra help in corona era

Tiny airborne particles may pose a big coronavirus problem

Trump taps 'eminently qualified' Barrett for Supreme Court

National news in brief

Voters' poorly marked ovals could lead to contested ballots

Celebrity news

Neighbor calls 911 when hockey fans yell 'Shoot! Shoot!'

Brown bear breaks into Alaska Zoo, kills popular alpaca

Boris Johnson urges world leaders to unite against COVID-19

World news in brief

Americans load up on candy, trick or treat - or not

As more work from home, future of Iowa office space is unclear

If Barrett joins, Supreme Court would have six Catholics

If Barrett joins, Supreme Court would have 6 Catholics

How Trump, Biden are preparing for first presidential debate

Trump taps 'eminently qualified' Barrett for Supreme Court