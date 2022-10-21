A Facebook search for the words "election fraud" first delivers an article claiming that workers at a Pennsylvania children's museum are brainwashing children so they'll accept stolen elections.

Facebook's second suggestion? A link to an article from a site called MAGA Underground that says Democrats are plotting to rig next month's midterms. "You should still be mad as hell about the fraud that happened in 2020," the article insists.

