Pakistan bus crash kills 26; brakes fail
ISLAMABAD — A bus crash in northern Pakistan killed 26 people Sunday after its brakes failed on a winding mountain road, police said.
Another 20 passengers were injured when the bus smashed head-on into a dirt embankment, said Abdul Wakil, a local police officer.
Such road accidents are common in Pakistan, where motorists largely disregard traffic rules and safety standards on worn-out roads. Last month, a speeding bus fell off a mountainous road into a river in the northwest, killing 24 passengers.
Rescue efforts were hampered Sunday by the remote terrain near the town of Chilas on the route between the cities of Rawalpindi and Skardu. That’s in the Gilgit-Baltistan area, part of the larger Kashmir region.
Kashmir is divided between India and Pakistan, and has been the sight of recent tensions. An army statement said ten soldiers were among those killed in the crash.
Wakil said two of the injured had died after being taken to the hospital, and that all the dead and injured had been evacuated to hospitals from the crash site.
At least 57 arrested in Kazakh protestsMOSCOW — Authorities in Kazakhstan have detained 57 protesters taking part in unsanctioned rallies organized by an opposition movement banned by the government.
Videos posted on social media suggested the turnout was small — perhaps a few hundred demonstrators — and police vastly outnumbered those who took part in the rally.
Arrests appeared to be indiscriminate. One video showed police detaining a mother and her three children as they made their way to a shop.
At least 50 people were arrested in the run-up to Saturday’s protest as the government seeks to clamp down on dissent.
The rallies were organized by Kazakhstan’s Democratic Choice, outlawed as an extremist group.Its leader, fugitive oligarch Mukhtar Ablyazov, lives in France and is wanted in Kazakhstan, Russia and Ukraine for alleged embezzlement of $5 billion.
Typhoon heads to northeast Japan
TOKYO — A powerful typhoon was heading northeast to Japan’s main island of Honshu on Sunday after lashing parts of the country’s southern islands with heavy rains and winds that caused flooding and some minor injuries.
Typhoon Tapah was passing near Nagasaki in southern Japan on Sunday afternoon after hitting other parts of southern Japan, including Okinawa, the two previous days.
Japan’s Meteorological Agency said the storm was moving northeast at a speed of 19 mph, with maximum winds of 100 mph.
The agency warned of heavy rain, flooding and possible landslides through Monday in western Japan.
The typhoon hit Okinawa on Friday and Saturday and left 18 people with minor injuries. The storm disrupted air and train travel in the region during what is a three-day weekend.
In Nobeoka City in Miyazaki prefecture, a tornado believed to have been triggered by the typhoon damaged at least one house and injured two people slightly, according to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency. The winds blew a cargo container into an electricity tower, causing power loss to some train stations in the area.
The city postponed Sunday’s entrance exam for city employees due to the typhoon.
The approaching typhoon also caused fears in parts of Chiba, near Tokyo, which was hit hard by another typhoon earlier this month and is still recovering from damage. That typhoon damaged many houses and electric poles, causing widespread blackouts in the prefecture and triggering criticism and concern about aging infrastructure systems in the country.
Cleanup and power restoration efforts continued Sunday in parts of Chiba.
Albania quake has 340 aftershocks
TIRANA, Albania — Fear and safety hazards kept many residents of Albania’s capital of Tirana and the port city of Durres out of their homes Sunday after an earthquake the day before injured 105 people and damaged hundreds of buildings.
Albania’s Institute of Geosciences, Energy, Water and Environment said more than 340 aftershocks have followed the 5.8 magnitude earthquake that hit Saturday afternoon near Durres.About 600 houses, most built before 1990, suffered damage in the quake, which also temporarily knocked out power and water facilities in Tirana, Durres and some western and central districts, authorities said.
The U.S. Geological Survey and the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center recorded the rupture on Albania’s western Adriatic Sea coast as a magnitude 5.6 quake.
It was felt along the western coast and far to the east. Many people ran outdoors when the quake hit at 4:04 p.m. At least 500 spent the night in temporary shelters.
Inspectors evaluated damaged structures Sunday. Some Tirana residents were kept out of damaged homes deemed unsafe.
“Luckily, oil wells were not damaged.” Defense Minister Olta Xhacka said.
In Durres, residents afraid of going back into their homes and apartments planned to spend a second night away. Army troops put up tents at a soccer stadium where food and a medical team were sent.
Authorities also sent counsellors to every family coping with post-quake fear. Education Minister Besa Shahini said all schools would be closed Monday in Tirana, Durres and Elbasan, the places the earthquake hit hardest. She said 98 schools had damage but only two were declared unsafe.
“People are not ready emotionally (to send children to school),” Shahini said.
Prime Minister Edi Rama said he had phone calls from his Italian, French, German and other European counterparts offering assistance.
Located along the Adriatic and Ionian Seas, Albania is earthquake-prone and registers seismic activity every few days.