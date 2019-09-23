News in your town

World News in Brief

Iran asks West to leave Persian Gulf as tensions heightened

Trump says he discussed corruption with Ukraine's president

Nation News in Brief

As police and firefighter numbers fall, officials urge prep

UN agency: Tanzania not sharing details on Ebola-like cases

Sigmund Jaehn,1st German in space as 1970s cosmonaut, dies

In gun buyback talk, how do you round up so many weapons?

Pink and red combos, Hollywood gold on the Emmys carpet

Hong Kong protesters trample Chinese flag, set street fires

From IS camp, Syrian family returns home to a hostile city

Ex-cop's murder trial for shooting neighbor set to start

'Deficit of trust': At UN, leaders of a warming world gather