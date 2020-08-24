6 dead, 10 missing as flooding hits Turkey’s Black Sea coast
ANKARA, Turkey — Flooding caused by heavy rains has killed six people along Turkey’s Black Sea coast and left 10 others missing, including some rescue workers, officials said Sunday.
Television footage showed vehicles and debris being swept away by floods on the main road of the mountain town of Dereli, which lies 12 miles inland from the Black Sea in Giresun province. Bridges, roads and buildings were washed away by what Agriculture and Forestry Minister Bekir Pakdemirli said was more than five inches of rain in less than a day.
“This is the first time I’ve seen such a natural disaster,” Pakdemirli said from Dereli. “The town’s skyline has changed.”
Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu, who traveled to Giresun to oversee rescue efforts, said 153 people had been rescued from the floods. He said 98 villages in the region were cut off and 38 were without electricity. About 20 people were stranded in a wedding hall in Dereli.
Two of the dead were police officers whose vehicle was swept away by the floods. Three of their colleagues and the operator of a mechanical digger are among the missing. Their vehicles fell into a ravine when a main road collapsed as they traveled to the disaster area.
Across the province, 17 buildings were destroyed and more than 360 were damaged, officials said.
Heavy rain along Turkey’s Black Sea coast on Saturday evening also saw apartment buildings evacuated after landslides in Rize province, 110 miles east of Giresun.
At this time of year, the Black Sea region’s population is swollen by seasonal workers who travel to harvest tea and hazelnuts and live in flimsy camps.
Meteorologists forecast more heavy storms ahead for Giresun and the neighboring provinces of Trabzon, Rize and Artvin.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, speaking at an event in Istanbul, vowed to help those affected by the floods.
“As a state, we will quickly overcome the destruction and devastation here with God’s will,” Erdogan said.
Collision of bus, van in Poland kills 9, injures 7
WARSAW, Poland — A bus and a passenger van have collided in Poland, killing all nine people in the van and injuring seven people who were traveling in the bus, rescue officials and media reported Sunday.
The crash occurred late Saturday near the town of Gliwice, in Silesia, a region in southwestern Poland.
The collision involved a larger bus carrying 49 passengers and a Renault Trafic passenger van with nine people aboard, according to officials.
A police spokesman, Marek Słomski, said preliminary findings indicate that the driver of the van lost control of his vehicle and swerved to avoid hitting the side of the road. The van overturned and its roof collided with the front of the larger bus.
Capt. Damian Dudek, a spokesman for firefighters in Gliwice, told the news agency PAP that 49 people were traveling in the bus, including the driver. Seven of them were taken to hospitals, and the driver is the one in the most serious condition.
1 injured after fire rips through Philadelphia warehouse
PHILADELPHIA — Several hundred firefighters battled a massive fire at a large warehouse in north Philadelphia early Sunday, and one firefighter was reported injured.
Officials said the fire broke out at about 2 a.m. Sunday in a structure in the Nicetown/Tioga neighborhood. Images from the scene showed flames shooting into the sky with large plumes of smoke wafting above.
Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel told reporters that about 300 fire and emergency personnel and 60 vehicles were called on to battle the blaze, which he said could have taken out the entire block without their efforts. Temple University’s nearby administration building was undamaged, officials said.
One firefighter was injured, but a condition report wasn’t immediately available.
Thiel said the blaze was brought under control shortly before 11:30 a.m. Sunday, but fire crews will likely be on the scene for several days mopping up and extinguishing hot spots.