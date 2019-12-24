1 dead, 7 others injured in shooting at Minnesota restaurant
SPRING LAKE PARK, Minn. — No one has been arrested following a shooting that left one person dead and seven others injured outside a Thai restaurant in suburban Minneapolis, sheriff’s officials said Monday.
An altercation between two groups of people in the parking lot of Dala Thai Restaurant and Banquet Hall in the City of Spring Lake Park culminated in the shooting just after midnight Sunday, according to Anoka County Sheriff’s Cmdr. Wayne Heath.
It was not yet known whether more than one person fired a gun, only that multiple shots were fired, Heath said. The suspect or suspects are not among the victims, according to sheriff’s officials. No weapon was recovered, the commander said.
The man who died was identified as 19-year-old Chai Yang, of St. Paul. Injuries to the seven others, ranging in age from 19 to 38, are not considered life threatening, sheriff’s officials said.
Ex-sheriff’s lieutenant gets 6 life sentences for sex abuse of child
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A former southwest Missouri sheriff’s lieutenant has been sentenced to six consecutive life terms for sexually abusing an 8-year-old girl.
Greene County Judge David Jones said during sentencing Friday that he hopes 68-year-old David Hastings never leaves prison, the Springfield News-Leader reported.
“You should never be released to do this to another child,” Jones said.
Jurors found Hastings guilty in October of 11 felonies, including statutory rape, statutory sodomy and child molestation.
Refugee paroled in California murder case, detained by ICE
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Cambodian refugee who drew support from immigrant groups was released Monday from a California prison after being granted parole in a murder case, then immediately turned over to federal agents for possible deportation, his attorney said.
Gov. Gavin Newsom allowed the parole of Tith Ton, now 40, who spent 22 years in prison for killing a rival gang member.
Authorities: Suspect explodes ATM
TAMPA, Fla. — Sheriff’s deputies in Florida were searching for a suspect who they believe exploded an ATM in an unsuccessful effort to steal money.
In a news release, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office reported that an ATM exploded in Tampa early Sunday just after surveillance cameras caught the male suspect spray-painting the exterior cameras black at the Pilot Bank.
The Tampa Bay Times reported that the suspect was unable to get through the ATM’s internal safe so no money was taken. Authorities said a similar incident took place at another bank in nearby Oldsmar, Fla., in November.