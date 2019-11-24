Bolivia Senate calls for new elections, excludes Morales
LA PAZ, Bolivia — Bolivia’s Senate has approved a measure calling for new presidential elections that would exclude ousted leader Evo Morales. The bill passed Saturday doesn’t set a date.
The election is a key step to pacifying a nation that has been in upheaval since an Oct. 20 vote in which Morales claimed to have won an outright victory. That prompted massive protests that led him to resign on Nov. 10. Then Morales’ own supporters took to the streets in protest. Officials say at least 32 people have died.
Norway’s ambassador summoned over Quran burning
ISLAMABAD — Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry has summoned Norway’s ambassador to convey the deep concern of the government and Pakistani people over the recent burning of Islam’s holy book by a Norwegian man that was caught on video.
The ministry said: “Such actions hurt the sentiments of 1.3 billion Muslims around the world.”
The statement demanded action against the person in the city of Kristiansand who desecrated the Quran at an anti-Islam rally last week.
Judge awards $180 million to journalist held hostage by Iran
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — A U.S. federal judge has awarded a Washington Post journalist and his family nearly $180 million in their lawsuit against Iran over his 544 days in captivity and torture while being held on internationally criticized espionage charges.
U.S. District Judge Richard J. Leon entered the judgment in the case filed by Jason Rezaian, describing how authorities in Iran denied the journalist sleep, medical care and abused him during his imprisonment. Iran has not responded to the lawsuit.
Hamas leader says Netanyahu indictment raises morale
RAFAH, Gaza Strip — The leader of the militant Hamas group said the corruption indictment of Israeli prime minister raises the Palestinian people’s morale.
Ismail Haniyeh said Saturday that serious corruption charges against Benjamin Netanyahu were a sign “of more steadfastness” for the Palestinians. He said the indictment means more “resistance, both popular and armed.”