This photo provided by FDOT shows flooded interstate 275 Over Tampa Bay, Fla., on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. Hurricane Idalia steamed toward Florida’s Big Bend region Wednesday morning, threatening deadly storm surges and destructive winds in an area not accustomed to such pummeling. (FDOT via AP)

 Associated Press

CEDAR KEY, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Idalia remained an extremely dangerous Category 2 hurricane as it moved into Georgia after making landfall Wednesday morning on Florida's west coast, where it unleashed life-threatening storm surges and rainfall across an area that has never before received such pummeling.

More than 242,000 customers were without electricity as trees snapped by strong winds brought down power lines and rushing water covered streets. Along the coast, some homes were submerged to near their rooftops and structures crumpled. As the eye moved inland, destructive winds shredded signs and sent sheet metal flying.

