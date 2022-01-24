Taliban delegation begins talks in Norway
OSLO, Norway — A Taliban delegation led by acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi on Sunday started three days of talks in Oslo with Western officials and Afghan civil society representatives amid a deteriorating humanitarian situation in Afghanistan.
The closed-door meetings are taking place at a hotel in the snow-capped mountains above the Norwegian capital. On Sunday, Taliban representatives were meeting with women’s rights activists and human rights defenders from Afghanistan and from the Afghan diaspora.
French adventurer dies in Atlantic attempt
LE PECQ, France — A 75-year-old French adventurer has died on a solo attempt to row across the Atlantic Ocean.
The death of Jean-Jacques Savin was announced by his friends on a Facebook page that had been chronicling his voyage. They said maritime rescue services located his body on Saturday inside the cabin of his boat, named “Audacious,” which was found overturned off the Azores Islands, a mid-Atlantic Portuguese archipelago.
3 fishing boats sink, at least 2 people drown
KARACHI, Pakistan — Three fishing boats sank off Pakistan’s coast in stormy weather, drowning at least two fishermen and causing 10 others to go missing, as navy and maritime security vessels rescued 32 fishermen, a district official said Sunday.
The boats sank Saturday in the Arabian Sea near the coastal town of Keti Bunder. A search-and-rescue operation was begun with the help of navy and maritime security boats, said Ghazanfar Qadri, deputy commissioner of Thattha district.
U.S. Navy seizes boat in Gulf of Oman
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — The U.S. Navy announced Sunday it seized a boat in the Gulf of Oman carrying fertilizer used to make explosives that was caught last year smuggling weapons to Yemen. The British royal navy said it confiscated 2,295 pounds of illegal drugs in the same waters.
The interdictions were just the latest in the volatile waters of the Persian Gulf as American and British authorities step up seizures of contraband during the grinding conflict in Yemen and ongoing drug trafficking in the region.
Aid flights reach volcano-hit area
CANBERRA, Australia — Aid flights from Australia, Japan and New Zealand carrying food, water, medical supplies and telecommunications equipment landed in Tonga over the weekend, as the Pacific nation grapples with the aftermath of an underwater volcanic eruption and tsunami.
The main airport runway has been cleared of ash spewed when the nearby Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha’apai volcano erupted a week ago. The explosion also set off a Pacific-wide tsunami that smashed boats in New Zealand and caused an oil spill as far as Peru.
Clashes continue near prison in Syria
BEIRUT — Clashes between U.S.-backed Syrian Kurdish fighters and militants continued for a fourth day Sunday near a prison in northeastern Syria that houses thousands of members of the Islamic State group, the Kurdish force said.
The standoff follows a bold assault by the extremists that breached the premises of Gweiran Prison, allowing an unknown number of militants to escape and hold hostages. At least 27 U.S.-backed fighters of the Kurdish-led force were killed.
CAIRO — Workers in war-wrecked Yemen recovered five more bodies from the rubble of a prison facility hit by a Saudi-led coalition airstrike, bringing the death toll to at least 87, an international aid group said Sunday.
Internet access, meanwhile, remained largely down after another Saudi-led coalition airstrike hit a telecommunications center Friday at the Red Sea port city of Hodeida, according to advocacy group NetBlocks. The center is key to Yemen’s connection to the internet.