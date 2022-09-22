KYIV, Ukraine — Russian missile strikes in the southern city of Zaporizhzha left one person dead and five others wounded, Ukrainian officials said Thursday, while officials in the Russian-controlled city of Donetsk said Ukrainian shelling killed at least five people.

It was a stark signal that hostilities haven't diminished despite a high-profile prisoner swap just hours earlier.

