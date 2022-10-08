DA to file murder charges against Vegas Strip stabbing suspect

LAS VEGAS — A man with a large kitchen knife who terrorized tourists and locals, including showgirls, on the Las Vegas Strip in a stabbing rampage that left two people dead and six others wounded will be charged with murder, the region’s top prosecutor said Friday.

