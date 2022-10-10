Day care employees fired over viral videos
HAMILTON, Miss. — State regulators are investigating after a video showing four day care employees scaring children at a facility in an unincorporated northeast Mississippi community went viral on social media.
The videos on Facebook show a day care worker at Lil’ Blessings Child Care & Learning Center in Hamilton wearing a Halloween mask and yelling at children who didn’t “clean up” or “act good.”
Children can be seen and heard crying and, at times, running away from the employee wearing the mask while another employee gives directions about which children acted good or bad. The employee in the mask is shown screaming inches away from children’s faces at times.
The Mississippi State Department of Health and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office are investigating. Liz Sharlot, director of communications at the state health department, confirmed the investigation.
Sorokin speaks about deportation fight
NEW YORK — Convicted swindler Anna Sorokin spoke to The New York Times about how important it is to her to remain in New York despite risks of deportation.
Sorokin, 31, was released Saturday from U.S immigration custody to house arrest. She told the Times she would feel like she was “running from something” if she were to let herself be deported to Germany.
“Letting them deport me would have been like a sign of capitulation — confirmation of this perception of me as this shallow person who only cares about obscene wealth, and that’s just not the reality,” Sorokin told the Times.
Police: 1 dead, 6 injured in Tampa bar shooting
TAMPA, Fla. — An early Sunday shooting outside a bar in downtown Tampa, Fla., has left one person dead and six wounded, police said.
The Tampa Police Department said in a news release that the shooting occurred about 3 a.m. Sunday outside the LIT Cigar & Martini lounge. Two groups that had been arguing inside the club continued their confrontation outside when one person began shooting.
One man was killed and six people were taken to hospitals with non-life threatening injuries, police said. No arrests had been made as of Sunday afternoon and police have not released identities of those involved.
“This is senseless violence. There’s no reason why anyone should lose their life over a fight at a bar,” said Tampa police Chief Mary O’Connor. “We are working diligently to follow up on leads and find those responsible.”
Advocates say 14 horses killed in Arizona
SPRINGERVILLE, Ariz. — Wild horse rights advocates are calling on authorities to prosecute whoever is responsible for the reported killing of more than a dozen wild horses in northeastern Arizona.
U.S. Forest Service officials announced Friday that they were investigating the horse deaths, but didn’t release any details.
Phoenix TV station KTVK reported Saturday that witnesses told them 14 horses were found in the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest with fatal gunshot wounds to the abdomen, face and between the eyes.
“The person or persons responsible for this act of premeditated, vicious animal cruelty poses a very real danger to people and animals,” Scott Beckstead, director of campaigns and equine welfare specialist for the Washington, D.C.-based Center for a Humane Economy, told KTVK. “We hope to see swift and aggressive action by federal, state, and local law enforcement.”
