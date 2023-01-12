China lifting restrictions on international flights
BEIJING — The Chinese air travel regulator is preparing to allow airlines to fly more routes between China and the United States following the lifting of anti-virus travel restrictions, state TV reported Wednesday.
U.S. and Chinese airlines are among some 40 carriers that have submitted applications covering some 700 flights per week involving 34 countries, China Central Television reported on its website. It gave no timeline for when normal flights might resume.
China suspended most airline flights and other travel into and out of the country following the outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020. The Civil Aviation Administration of China will talk with U.S. regulators to “promote the smooth resumption of flights” between the two countries, the CCTV report said.
Britain’s postal service hampered by ‘cyber incident’
LONDON — Britain’s postal service said it was hit Wednesday by a “cyber incident” that is temporarily preventing it from sending letters or parcels to other countries.
Royal Mail reported on its website that international export services were “experiencing severe service disruption” without providing further details.
“We are temporarily unable to dispatch items to overseas destinations,” the service said, adding that it recommended customers hold on to mail destined for outside the country while it works on fixing the problem.
The British government’s National Cyber Security Center said it was investigating and is working with Royal Mail and the National Crime Agency “to fully understand the impact.”
Paris officials seek identity of man who stabbed 6 at train station
PARIS — Investigators haven’t yet been able to identify the attacker who wounded six people with a sharp metallic hook in the French capital’s Gare du Nord train station on Wednesday before being shot and wounded by police.
The suspect attacked several people, including a police officer, during the morning rush hour “with no apparent reason at this stage,” Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau said.
Beccuau said that the assailant was undergoing surgery at a hospital after being shot twice in the chest and once in the right arm. Investigators haven’t been able to interrogate him given his condition, she said.
The suspect was registered under several identities in a fingerprint database based on his declarations in previous cases, suggesting he could be born in Libya or Algeria, the statement said. He is about 20 years old.
The statement described his weapon as a “metallic hook from which the longer part ends in a point.”
The victims are two men, ages 36 and 41, three women ages 40, 47 and 53, and a 56-year-old police officer, Beccuau’s statement said. Only the 36-year-old man remained hospitalized on Wednesday evening with non-life-threatening injuries, it said.
Explosion kills 5 people in Kabul
KABUL, Afghanistan — An explosion near the Foreign Ministry in the Afghan capital on Wednesday killed five people and wounded several others, a Taliban police spokesman said, the second prominent attack in Kabul so far in 2023.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but the regional affiliate of the Islamic State group — known as the Islamic State in Khorasan Province — has increased its assaults since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in 2021. Targets have included Taliban patrols and members of the country’s Shiite minority.
More than 40 wounded were brought to a surgical center in Kabul run by Emergency NGO, a humanitarian organization. Stefano Sozza, Emergency’s director in Afghanistan, said casualty numbers were continuing to rise as the situation unfolded.
2 Palestinians killed by Israeli troops
JERUSALEM — Two Palestinians were killed Wednesday in separate violent confrontations with Israelis in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian authorities said, one during an Israeli military arrest raid in the territory’s north and another after stabbing and wounding an Israeli civilian at a southern settlement.
During a pre-dawn Israeli military incursion into the hardscrabble Balata refugee camp in the city of Nablus, Israeli forces shot 21-year-old Ahmed Abu Junaid in the head and he died several hours later, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.
The Israeli army reported a gunfight between Palestinian militants and Israeli security forces in the camp, acknowledging that a Palestinian was hit by Israeli fire.
Later Wednesday, a Palestinian assailant stabbed a 30-year-old Israeli at a settlement in the southern West Bank before being shot and killed by an Israeli passer-by, Israeli paramedics said.
