EU: Foreign forces should leave Libya
CAIRO — The European Union on Sunday called for the departure of all foreign forces and mercenaries from Libya, describing it as a “precondition” for a return to stability in the war-torn country.
At a news conference in the Libyan capital, Tripoli, EU Council President Charles Michel described the appointment of a transitional government earlier this year as a “historic moment.” The government is meant to shepherd the country through until general elections on Dec. 24.
Polls: Bulgaria leader’s party likely winner
SOFIA, Bulgaria — The center-right GERB party led by Bulgaria’s prime minister appeared to be the likely winner Sunday of the country’s parliamentary election after several exit polls showed it placing first in a fractured political landscape.
The parliamentary election was seen as a referendum on the country’s long-time leader, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, after months of anti-government protests and amid a surge in coronavirus infections. Some 6.7 million eligible voters were electing 240 lawmakers.
Kosovo swears in new president
PRISTINA, Kosovo — Lawmakers in Kosovo elected and swore in a new president Sunday for a five-year term, the Balkan nation’s second female leader in the post-war period.
The 120-seat parliament, which convened in an extraordinary session for two days, gave 71 votes for Vjosa Osmani-Sadriu, the former parliament speaker, in the third round of voting.
At least 2 fishermen die in ship-boat collision
JAKARTA, Indonesia — A collision between a cargo ship and a fishing boat killed at least two fishermen and left 15 missing off Indonesia’s main island of Java, officials said Sunday.
The fishing boat capsized late Saturday with 32 aboard after hitting the Indonesian bulk carrier MV Habco Pioneer off Indramayu district, said Deden Ridwansyah, the head of the search and rescue agency.
12 dead after fishing boat capsizes
BEIJING — A Chinese fishing boat capsized and sank early Sunday off the coast of the eastern Zhejiang province, killing at least 12 people and leaving four missing, according to state media reports.
Four of the 20 crew members were rescued alive, and search efforts were ongoing.