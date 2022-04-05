High court opens door wider to malicious prosecution claims
WASHINGTON — In a victory for people falsely accused by police of crimes, the Supreme Court removed a barrier Monday to lawsuits against law enforcement for malicious prosecution.
The 6-3 ruling means that some malicious prosecution lawsuits that had previously been thrown out at an early stage will instead be allowed to move forward. The ruling was joined by both liberal and conservative justices.
Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote for the majority of the court that a person seeking to sue for malicious prosecution under a federal civil rights law has to prove that the case brought against him “ended without a conviction.” The justices rejected a higher bar that federal appeals courts in much of the country had adopted that said the person had to show their case ended because they were innocent.
Justice Samuel Alito wrote in a dissent that his colleagues’ decision “has no basis in the Constitution and is almost certain to lead to confusion.” He was joined by two other conservative justices, Justice Clarence Thomas and Justice Neil Gorsuch.
The case before the justices involved the 2014 arrest of Brooklyn resident Larry Thompson who sued for malicious prosecution after charges against him resulting from a scuffle with police were dropped.
Judge blocks Air Force discipline over vaccine objections
TOLEDO, Ohio — A federal judge has blocked the military from disciplining a dozen U.S. Air Force officers who are asking for religious exemptions to the mandatory COVID-19 vaccine.
The officers, mostly from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base near Dayton, Ohio, along with a handful of airmen and reservists, filed a lawsuit in February after their exemption requests were denied.
U.S. District Court Judge Matthew McFarland in Cincinnati granted a preliminary injunction last Thursday that stops the Air Force from acting against the officers, airmen and reservists until their lawsuit is resolved.
The plaintiffs accuse the Air Force of using a double standard when it comes to approving exemption requests, saying it had allowed thousands of medical and administrative exemptions but only a handful for religious reasons.
The officers who filed the lawsuit said they had followed their chain of command and each had talked with an Air Force chaplain to determine the sincerity of their beliefs.
Ex-officer faces jury trial on Capitol riot chargesWASHINGTON — Over a year ago, two off-duty police officers from a small town in Virginia were charged with storming the U.S. Capitol together. One of them is heading to trial and faced a courtroom full of potential jurors on Monday. The other could be a key prosecution witness.
Jury selection is scheduled to resume today for the federal trial of former Rocky Mount police officer Thomas Robertson. The judge presiding over Robertson’s trial questioned prospective jurors for several hours on Monday, the first day of jury selection.
Robertson’s trial will be the third among hundreds of people charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. The first two trials both ended with convictions, although one of those defendants was acquitted of a disorderly conduct charge.
One of Robertson’s former colleagues, Jacob Fracker, was scheduled to join him on trial in Washington, D.C., this week. Instead, Fracker reached a plea deal and agreed to cooperate with federal authorities.
Robertson is charged with six counts, including obstruction of an official proceeding, civil disorder, entering and remaining in a restricted building and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building.
Biden granddaughter to wed this fall
WASHINGTON — There’s going to be a rare wedding reception at the White House this fall when Naomi Biden, President Joe Biden’s granddaughter, celebrates her marriage to Peter Neal.
The event is scheduled for Nov. 19. Naomi Biden, 28, is a lawyer, and her fiance, Neal, 24, is in law school.
“Peter and I are endlessly grateful to my Nana and Pop for the opportunity to celebrate our wedding at the White House,” she tweeted. “We can’t wait to make our commitment to one another official and for what lies ahead.”
Naomi is the daughter of Hunter Biden and Kathleen Buhle.
Michael LaRosa, press secretary for first lady Jill Biden, said the family is “still in the planning stages of all of the wedding festivities,” adding that more details will be announced in the coming months.
“Consistent with other private events hosted by the First Family and following the traditions of previous White House wedding festivities in prior Administrations, the Biden family will be paying for the wedding activities that occur at the White House,” LaRosa said.