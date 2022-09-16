SAMARKAND, Uzbekistan — Chinese President Xi Jinping warned his Central Asian neighbors on Friday not to allow outsiders to destabilize them with "color revolutions" and offered to set up a regional counterterrorism training center.

Xi's comments at a security summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin and leaders from Central Asia, India and Iran reflect official Chinese anxiety that Western support for pro-democracy and human rights activists is a plot to undermine Xi's ruling Communist Party and other authoritarian governments.

