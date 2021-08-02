Iran president says government not always truthful
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Iran’s outgoing president on Sunday acknowledged his nation at times “did not tell part of the truth” to its people during his eight-year tenure, as he prepares to leave office with his signature nuclear deal with world powers in tatters and tensions high with the West.
President Hassan Rouhani’s comments, aired on state television, come as officials in his government have appeared rudderless in recent months amid a series of crises ranging from the coronavirus pandemic to parching droughts fueling public protests.
Rouhani’s remarks appeared aimed at acknowledging the problems his government faced in its waning hours. President-elect Ebrahim Raisi, a protégé of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, will be inaugurated Thursday.
“What we told people was not contrary to reality, but we did not tell part of the truth to people,” Rouhani said at his last Cabinet meeting as president. “Because I did not find it useful and I was afraid it would harm national unity.”
He did not elaborate on what he meant by his remarks. However, during his tenure, Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard mistakenly shot down a commercial airliner and killed 176 people onboard in January 2020, which the government refused for days to acknowledge until Western nations went public with their suspicions.
Afghan official: Attack in Kandahar kills 5 peopleKABUL, Afghanistan — A mortar shell struck a taxi in Afghanistan’s southern Kandahar province on Sunday, killing at least five civilians including two children, an Afghan official said.
Provincial police spokesman Jamal Naser Barekzai blamed the Taliban for the attack, although the militants denied responsibility.
Both the Taliban and the government routinely blame each other for attacks on civilians in the capital Kabul and elsewhere. The perpetrators are rarely identified, and the public is seldom informed of the results of investigations into the violence.
The war between the Taliban and Afghanistan’s national security and defense forces has intensified over the past few months, as U.S. and NATO troops complete their pullout from the war-torn country. The Taliban are now trying to seize provincial capitals, after already taking smaller administrative districts in the past months.
The spokesperson for the Afghan armed forces, Gen. Ajmal Omar Shinwari, said Sunday in a press conference that three provinces in southern and western Afghanistan face critical security situations. The army is trying to interdict Taliban movement in Helmand province, he added.
Hamas re-elects supreme leader
GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip — The Islamic militant group Hamas on Sunday said it has re-elected its supreme leader.
Ismail Haniyeh, who has been living in exile for the past two years, was given a new four-year term by the Shura Council, the Islamic group’s top decision-making body. He was unopposed.
Haniyeh is a former aid to Hamas’ founder, Ahmed Yassin, who was assassinated in an Israeli airstrike in 2004.
He served as the Palestinian prime minister after Hamas won parliamentary elections in 2006 — a year before the Islamic militant group seized control of Gaza from the rival Fatah-led forces of President Mahmoud Abbas.
He served as Hamas’ leader in the group’s Gaza stronghold before being elected as head of the movement in 2017.
Haniyeh left Gaza in 2019 and has split his time between Turkey and Qatar. He has not said whether he will return.
Hamas is an Islamic movement that seeks Israel’s destruction.