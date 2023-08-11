Kentucky district leader: School bus routes a ‘disaster’
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky’s largest school system canceled the second and third day of classes after a disastrous overhaul of the transportation system that left some children on buses until just before 10 p.m. on opening day.
Jefferson County Public Schools Superintendent Marty Pollio called it a “transportation disaster” in a video posted on social media Thursday morning. Pollio apologized to the district’s 96,000 students along with their families, the bus drivers, and the school officials who had to stay with students for hours as they waited on buses to arrive Wednesday.
He called the decision to close schools on Thursday and today the most difficult of his career but said it was necessary. District officials will spend the days before Monday reviewing the routes and having drivers practice them, he said.
