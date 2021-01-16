MTA: Bus driver refuses drug test after careening off bridge
NEW YORK — A bus dramatically plunged off a bridge in New York City late Thursday, leaving its front half hanging over a highway ramp, its fall broken only by the road below.
The 55-year-old driver broke his jaw in the crash and refused to submit to a drug and alcohol test after arriving at the hospital, authorities said Friday.
Seven passengers suffered minor injuries in the crash, which happened after 11 p.m. near an interchange of the Cross Bronx and Major Deegan expressways. They were taken to hospitals. No other vehicles were involved.
One part of the articulated bus — essentially two buses connected by a pivot that allows it to navigate turns — remained on the bridge, with the other half vertical, its smashed front end resting on a ramp connecting the two expressways.
“The bus fell approximately 50 feet onto the access road. The patients suffered injuries consistent with a fall from such a great height,” Deputy Fire Chief Paul Hopper said in a social media post.
Speed appeared to be a factor in the crash, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority said, adding no mechanical issues were detected in the bus. The MTA said it was conducting “a full investigation and will implement lessons learned in order to prevent it from happening again.”
The driver, whose name was not released, was driving his regular route. He has more than 11 years of service and a good safety record, the MTA said. The driver passed a breath test at the scene of the crash but then refused to submit to a later drug and alcohol test at the hospital, said Patrick Warren, the MTA’s chief safety and security officer.
“This is obviously troubling,” Warren said.
Humane Society: 97 cats survive house fire
PERINTON, N.Y. — Nearly 100 cats have survived a house fire in a town outside Rochester, N.Y., according to an animal protection group.
The Lollypop Farm shelter had been told as many as 70 cats lived in the Perinton home when it caught fire.
But its workers had rescued 97 cats as of late Thursday, the Democrat and Chronicle reports.
Many of the cats suffered smoke inhalation, the Humane Society of Greater Rochester said, and it wasn’t clear whether all of them would survive.
The fire began about 1 a.m. Thursday and was confined to one room, according to the Bushnell’s Basin Fire Department.
Two adults were outside when firefighters arrived and declined medical treatment, Bushnell’s Basin Assistant Fire Chief Mark Alberts said.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Presley’s Graceland starting virtual tours
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Elvis Presley’s Graceland is now offering live online tours for fans around the world, including those who can’t travel to the Tennessee tourist attraction during the coronavirus pandemic.
Graceland said the two-hour guided tours will take virtual visitors into Presley’s former Memphis home, which has been turned into a museum, and through the Meditation Garden, where he is buried. The singer and actor died in Memphis on Aug. 16, 1977.
Also included in the $100 ticket is a tour of Presley’s jet and a walk through the entertainment complex, which houses exhibits and artifacts related to Presley. Viewers will be able to ask questions during the tours.
Graceland typically hosts hundreds of thousands of visitors a year. But the tourist attraction has seen a drop in visitors during the virus outbreak. Graceland was closed for several weeks last year and is now open for limited-capacity, in-person tours.
Virtual tours are scheduled for Jan. 27, Feb. 25, and March 25, with more dates expected.