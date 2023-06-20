bloodyhand.jpg
Buy Now

A bloody handprint remains in a hallway on the fifth floor of a building in St. Louis, where 10 teens were shot Sunday, one fatally, during a party in the building.

CHICAGO — Mass shootings and violence killed and wounded people across the United States this weekend, including at least 60 shot in the Chicago area alone.

The shootings happened in cities and rural areas alike, following a surge in homicides and other violence over the past several years that accelerated during the coronavirus pandemic.