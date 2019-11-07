College grad says she found secret message in classic poem
MEDFORD, Mass. — A recent Massachusetts college graduate believes she has discovered a secret message in the epic poem “Paradise Lost,” by John Milton.
The Boston Globe reports 23-year-old Miranda Phaal found what she believes to be an acrostic while reviewing the poem about the biblical story of Adam and Eve as a senior at Tufts University last year.
An acrostic uses the first letters of poem lines to spell a message.
Phaal says the first letters of eight lines in one section spell “fall” three times, referring to the falls from grace of Adam, Eve and Satan. She says it could be a coincidence, but says Milton enjoyed secret messages.
Phaal published an essay on her discovery in an academic journal in August.
Scholars have found what appear to be other “Paradise Lost” acrostics, including one discovered in 1977.
University taking PB&J as payment for parking ticketsANCHORAGE, Alaska — What a lip-smacking offer!
Anyone with unpaid parking fines at the University of Alaska Anchorage campus has the option to reduce or cover the cost of their tickets with peanut butter and jelly.
KTUU-TV reported the university would take donations for their annual payment tradition until Nov. 8 to help combat student hunger.
Officials say the food goes to students in need.
University officials say each person could use PB&J payments for two citations issued within the past 45 days.
Officials say two 16-ounce jars offer a $10 credit, three jars offer a $35 credit and five jars offer a $60 credit.Officials say any unopened commercially produced nut butter-almond, cashew, peanut butter or any flavor jam, jelly, marmalade or preserves would be accepted.
Court commutes death sentence of killerAUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals has accepted a second U.S. Supreme Court decision that a 60-year-old death row inmate is intellectually disabled and cannot be executed.
The appeals court on Wednesday wrote that the Supreme Court’s second ruling that convicted killer Bobby James Moore cannot be put to death because of mental disability “is determinative.” It says there’s no alternative but to commute the sentence to life in prison.The appeals court in June 2018 found James mentally competent for execution, despite an earlier Supreme Court ruling that his intellectual capacity was improperly assessed and agreement by prosecutors that he shouldn’t qualify for the death penalty.
Moore has been on death row since 1980 for the shooting death of 72-year-old Houston grocery store clerk James McCarble during a robbery.