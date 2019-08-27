6 migrants killed, 10 hurt in road crash
THESSALONIKI, Greece — Greek police say six migrants have been killed and another 10 injured when a smuggling jeep carrying them through northern Greece crashed into an irrigation ditch.
Police say the accident occurred Monday outside the village of Loutra near the northeastern town of Alexandroupolis that is close to the Turkish border.
It was unclear what caused the jeep, carrying 16 men from Pakistan and Egypt and two suspected smugglers, to veer into the ditch beside the road.Police said one of the injured men was in hospital in critical condition, three were severely injured and the others had light injuries.
The two suspected smugglers, identified as a Bulgarian and an Algerian national, escaped on foot but were arrested shortly later.
The migrants are believed to have entered illegally from Turkey.
2 migrants sentenced for abduction
LJUBLJANA, Slovenia — A court in Slovenia has sentenced two migrants to 21 months in jail each for abducting a 79-year-old man and using his car to get to Italy.
The Slovenian STA news agency said Monday that the 18-year-old Algerian and the 25-year-old Moroccan tied up the man in his vineyard near the border with Croatia on May 8. They forced him into the boot of his car and then drove to the border with Italy where they released him and continued on foot.
They were arrested by Italian police and handed to Slovenia.
Last week, Slovenia started erecting 25 mile of additional fences on its southern border with Croatia after a considerable increase in the number of migrants trying to illegally cross between the two European Union-member states.
Man gets bail in Thai resort tourist killing
BANGKOK — Police in Thailand’s southern resort island of Phuket said Monday that a Norwegian man charged with manslaughter in the death of a British tourist has been released on 400,000 baht ($13,070) bail but is barred from leaving the country, with his passport confiscated.
Police Maj. Techin Deethongon said 54-year-old Roger Bullman was also charged with violent trespass in connection with the death early last Wednesday morning of 34-year-old Amitpal Singh Bajaj, who was on vacation with his Singaporean wife and his 2-year-old son. The parties involved had adjacent rooms.Manslaughter is punishable by 3 to 15 years imprisonment in Thailand and the trespass charge carries a maximum five-year prison sentence.
Techin said the victim’s widow and son had returned with his corpse to Singapore, where they reside.
Minister returns over $80,000 in bonuses
RAMALLAH, West Bank — The Palestinian Authority says Finance Minister Shukri Bishara has returned $81,600 in secretly approved bonuses that sparked public outrage when they came to light in June.
The PA’s statement Monday said other ministers promised to return lavish payouts granted in 2017 and revealed in recently leaked documents.Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas approved a measure to raise salaries for Cabinet members by 67%, which was retroactively applied to 2014 when the Cabinet took office, and inflated the exchange rate to give them a further premium.
The revelations drew criticism from Palestinians in the West Bank, where Abbas’s Palestinian Authority has slashed salaries for government employees amid a deepening fiscal crisis after Israel stopped delivering tax revenues earlier this year.
Banksy’s Brexit mural disappears from wall
LONDON — A Brexit mural by celebrated street artist Banksy appears to have been painted over.
The side of a building that had borne a famous painting of a worker chipping away one of the golden stars from the European Union’s flag — symbolizing Britain’s impending exit from the bloc — was covered in white paint Monday. Scaffolding had been erected over the weekend at the building in the southern British port city of Dover.It was unclear what exactly had happened to the mural. The Godden Gaming Organization, which owns the building, previously said it was exploring options to remove, maintain or sell the artwork.Emails to a Banksy representative and to Dover’s local council seeking clarification about the fate of the artwork went unanswered Monday, a national holiday in Britain.
Local lawmaker Charlie Elphicke said in a tweet that he is, “Very disappointed by the disappearance of the Dover Banksy. A culturally iconic statement on our times.”