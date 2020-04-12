U.N. envoys urge end to all hostilities
UNITED NATIONS — The United Nations envoys in Middle East hot spots urged all warring parties on Saturday to translate Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ appeal for immediate cease-fires to tackle the coronavirus pandemic into concrete actions aimed at ending hostilities.
The envoys for Syria, Yemen, Lebanon, Iraq and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict stressed that solidarity is required to face the challenge of COVID-19 and this cannot happen “if the guns of war and conflict are not silenced.”
They said “many parties have responded positively” to the secretary-general’s March 23 appeal but stressed the need for stepped up action, stressing that COVID-19 has compounded the suffering of people caught up in Mideast conflicts.
Man executed for role in 1975 assassination
DHAKA,Bangladesh — Authorities in Bangladesh have executed a killer of the country’s independence leader Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, nearly 45 years after the brutal assassination, a prison official said.
Abdul Majed, a former military captain, was hanged at the central jail at Keraniganj near the capital, Dhaka, early Saturday, said Inspector General of Prisons Brig. Gen. A.K.M. Mustafa Kamal Pasha.
He was arrested in Dhaka on Tuesday, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan said, adding that the arrest was “the biggest gift” for Bangladesh this year.
Majed had publicly announced his involvement in the assassination and had reportedly been hiding in India for many years. He recently returned to Bangladesh.
SYDNEY — More than 100 Australian and New Zealand passengers of the Antarctic cruise ship the Greg Mortimer, most of whom were infected by the coronavirus, arrived in Melbourne early today on a flight from Uruguay.
The plane with 112 passengers, including 96 Australians, was boarded immediately after arrival by medical staff in hazmat suits. Thirteen of 16 New Zealanders were transferred to a charter flight home.
The operator of the Greg Mortimer, Aurora Expeditions, confirmed this week that 128 of 217 passengers have tested positive for the coronavirus. Uruguay foreign minister Ernesto Talvi said two Australian passengers remain in intensive care in a Montevideo hospital.
Liberation anniversary of Nazi camp observed
WEIMAR, Germany — The 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Nazis’ Buchenwald concentration camp passed more quietly than originally planned on Saturday, with larger-scale commemorations put on hold because of the coronavirus epidemic.
The director of the Buchenwald memorial, Volkhard Knigge, laid a white rose among wreaths at the site just outside the German city of Weimar, 75 years to the day after U.S. forces liberated the camp on April 11, 1945.
Public gatherings of over two people are currently banned in Germany, but the memorial said individuals were welcome to lay flowers and messages at the fence of the site.
Inmates set fire to overcrowded prison
MANADO, Indonesia — Angry inmates set fire to an overcrowded prison on Indonesia’s Sulawesi island during a riot erupted late Saturday over measures imposed to contain the coronavirus, officials said.
Hundreds of police and soldiers were deployed to take control of Tuminting prison in Manado city, the capital of North Sulawesi province, which is designed to house 490 inmates but now has more than 550, said Lukmasono, the head of Justice and Human Rights provincial office.