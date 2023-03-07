Unfounded fears of gunfire at a rap concert in Rochester, N.Y., sent a crowd rushing toward the exits in a stampede that killed one person and left two others fighting for their lives, authorities said.

The Memphis rap stars GloRilla and Finesse2tymes had finished performing Sunday night at Rochester’s Main Street Armory when people exiting just after 11 p.m. began to surge dangerously, Police Chief David M. Smith said at a news briefing Monday.

