Man found dead after hotel standoff
HONOLULU — A standoff between Honolulu police and an armed man who fired shots through the door of his room at a luxury resort ended when the man was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, local media reported Sunday.
A SWAT team entered the fourth-floor room at The Kahala Hotel & Resort at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday and found the man dead, local television stations and a newspaper reported, citing unnamed police officials. All reported that police didn’t release further information, including the man’s name.
Messages sent to spokespersons for the Honolulu Police Department and the Honolulu mayor’s office seeking confirmation and further details were not immediately returned Sunday to The Associated Press.
Driver in Florida strikes, kills federal judge
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A driver struck and killed a New York federal judge on North Ocean Boulevard in Boca Raton on Friday, according to police. The driver then drove away and hit a 6-year-old boy.
The child’s condition was unknown.
Operating the vehicle was Nastasia Snape, 23, of North Lauderdale, police reports say.
At least three witnesses told cops that Snape was driving erratically as she made her way northbound on Ocean Boulevard. At NW 40th Street, Snape swerved onto the sidewalk, striking Judge Sandra Feuerstein, 75, the report says.
Snape sped on, striking the boy as he made his way across the crosswalk, according to the report.
She didn’t stop until she reached Delray Beach, where officers found her unconscious inside her vehicle, which had crashed at an intersection, arrest documents state.
Police: Infant shot, killed by 3-year-old
An infant died after he was accidentally shot by his 3-year-old brother in Texas, police say.
Around 11 a.m. on Friday, Houston police received a call from a hospital about an 8-month-old boy who had been shot in the abdomen, assistant chief Wendy Baimbridge said during a news conference.
Authorities soon learned that the boy had been shot in a bedroom at a local apartment complex. They believe his brother “most likely” fired the gun.
Adults in the home took the baby to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, Baimbridge said.
Police did not say how the child got hold of the gun.
No charges have been filed.
Gas prices hold steady
CAMARILLO, Calif. — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline held steady over the past two weeks at $2.94 per gallon.
Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg, of the Lundberg Survey, said Sunday that the price at the pump was likely to remain stable or drop as wholesale costs begin to decrease. The price of a gallon of regular-grade gas is 93 cents higher than it was a year ago.
The highest average price in the nation is $3.99 per gallon in the San Francisco Bay Area. The lowest average is $2.50 in Baton Rouge, La. The average price of diesel dropped a penny over the same period to $3.13.