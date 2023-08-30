Gabon Mutiny

This video grab shows Gabon President Ali Bongo Ondimba sitting in his residence in Libreville, Gabon, Wednesday Aug. 30, 2023. Mutinous soldiers speaking on state television announced that they had seized power in and were overturning the results of a presidential election that was to extend the Bongo family's 55-year hold on power. (BTP advisers on behalf of the President's Office via AP)

 Associated Press

LIBREVILLE, Gabon (AP) — Mutinous soldiers claimed to have seized power in Gabon on Wednesday and put the president under house arrest, hours after he was declared the winner in an election extending his family's 55-year rule in the oil-rich Central African nation.

In a video apparently from detention in his residence, President Ali Bongo Ondimba called on people to "make noise" to support him. But crowds instead took to the streets of the capital and sang the national anthem to celebrate the coup attempt against a dynasty accused of getting rich on the country's resource wealth while many of its citizens struggle to scrape by.

