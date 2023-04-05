DNA: Woman was on famed 17th-century Swedish warship
COPENHAGEN, Denmark — A U.S. military laboratory has helped Swedes confirm what was suspected for years: A woman was among those who died on a 17th-century warship that sank on its maiden voyage, the museum that displays the ship said Tuesday.
Some 30 people died when the royal warship Vasa keeled over and sank just minutes after leaving port in 1628.
For years, there were indications that one of the victims, known as G, was a woman, because of the appearance of the hip bone, Fred Hocker, research leader at the Vasa Museum, said in a statement.
“It is very difficult to extract DNA from bones that have been on the seabed for 333 years, but not impossible,” Marie Allen, professor of forensic genetics at Uppsala University said in the statement. “Simply put, we found no Y chromosomes in G’s genome. But we couldn’t be completely sure and we wanted to have the results confirmed.”
So they turned to the Delaware-based Armed Forces DNA Identification Laboratory. And thanks to the forensics laboratory specializing in DNA profiling at the Dover Air Force Base, “we have been able to confirm that the individual G was a woman, using the new test,” Allen said.
Terror convict back in prison after meetings with Lindh
FALLS CHURCH, Va. — A northern Virginia man convicted on terrorism charges as a teenager has been sent back to prison for a year after violating conditions of his release by meeting with convicted Taliban supporter John Walker Lindh and others linked to terrorism.
Prosecutors had sought a two-year term at a hearing last week in U.S. District Court in Alexandria for Ali Shukri Amin, of Dumfries, citing a wealth of evidence that Amin immediately began meeting and corresponding with convicted terrorists after he was released from prison in 2020. The terms of Amin’s release barred him from meeting with known extremists.
Amin was just 17 years old when he pleaded guilty in 2015 to helping the Islamic State group by using social media to support them. He also admitted helping a classmate, 18-year-old Reza Niknejad, travel to Syria to join the Islamic State.
Prosecutors say Amin violated terms of his release in a variety of ways. Most glaringly, though, Amin met with Lindh on three separate occasions in 2021, for several hours on each occasion.
U.S. military says senior IS commander killedBEIRUT — A drone strike carried out by the American-led coalition in northwestern Syria has killed a senior member of the Islamic State group who was in charge of planning attacks in Europe, the United States military said Tuesday.
The man killed Monday in the strike was identified by a U.S. military statement as Khalid Aydd Ahmad al-Jabouri. The military statement added that his death “will temporarily disrupt the organization’s ability to plot external attacks.”
Opposition activists in northwest Syria said the man killed showed up in the area about 10 days ago claiming to be a displaced person from the eastern province of Deir el-Zour, bordering Iraq.
Foreign veterinarians visit ailing elephant
KARACHI, Pakistan — Foreign veterinarians visited a sickly elephant at a southern Pakistani zoo Tuesday amid widespread concern over her well-being and living conditions. One vet said her chances of surviving are unclear.
Noor Jehan was brought to Karachi with three other elephants more than a dozen years ago. Now 17 years old, videos of her with her head against a tree and struggling to stand have caused alarm in Pakistan.
The veterinarians, from Austria and Egypt, say Noor Jehan is suffering from arthritis, among other health issues. Her joints are causing her enormous pain, according to Dr. Amir Khalil, who examined the elephant.
“Our biggest worry is to ensure that the elephant does not fall down,” he said. “If that happens, we fear she will never stand up again.” He rated her chances of survival as 50-50, saying she is visibly distressed and has had mobility issues for the last three weeks.
U.S. sanctions Lebanese brothers
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Treasury Department on Tuesday sanctioned two Lebanese brothers who are accused of selling “dangerously compromised fuel” to Lebanon’s state utility company.
The Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control blocked Raymond Zina Rahme and Teddy Zina Rahme from accessing U.S. bank accounts and the larger U.S. financial system. The brothers allegedly used their role as government subcontractors to import tainted fuel that caused “significant harm to Lebanese power plants.”
The tainted fuel allegedly caused more malfunctions at power stations across the country and a rise in daily electricity cuts.
Netherlands train derailment kills 1
VOORSCHOTEN, Netherlands — A passenger train slammed into a construction crane and derailed near The Hague in the early hours of Tuesday, sending two carriages into a field next to the tracks. One person died and 19 were hospitalized, Dutch emergency services said.
Police opened an investigation to establish if any crime was committed. Another independent probe was opened into the cause of the crash.
The four-carriage passenger train was carrying about 50 passengers at the time of the crash.
John Voppen, CEO of the rail network company Pro Rail, said that the passenger train and a freight train both hit a crane that was being used to carry out maintenance work. He said the crane was on tracks that were not being used by train traffic and it is not clear how the trains collided with the crane.
