Phoenix, Las Vegas, Denver and California’s Death Valley all posted record temperatures on Saturday, as dangerous heat swept across the American Southwest.
The National Weather Service in Phoenix reported a temperature of 114 degrees, tying the record high for the date set back in 1918.
Las Vegas tied a record for the day set in 1956, with temperatures soaring to 109. The National Weather Service said there was a chance the high temperatures in both cities could rise even more.
In Colorado, Denver hit 100, tying a record set in 2013 for both the high temperature and the earliest calendar day to reach 100.
Temperatures in several inland areas of California reached triple digits by the afternoon, with a record high for June 11 of 122 reached in Death Valley.
31 from Patriot Front group arrested in Idaho
Authorities arrested 31 members of the white supremacist group Patriot Front near an Idaho pride event Saturday after they were found packed into the back of a U-Haul truck with riot gear.
The men were standing inside the truck wearing khakis, navy blue shirts and beige hats with white balaclavas covering their faces when Coeur d’Alene police stopped the U-Haul and began arresting them on the side of the road.
“They came to riot downtown,” Coeur d’Alene Police Chief Lee White said at a news conference.
All 31 were charged with conspiracy to riot, a misdemeanor, White said. The men were going through the booking process Saturday afternoon and are scheduled to be arraigned on Monday, he said.
Brandon Rock, 18, made his first court appearance Saturday. Jail records show he was arrested Friday on counts of manslaughter and illegally carrying a weapon on school property, WVUE-TV reported. Orleans Parish Magistrate Commissioner Robert Blackburn set bond at $750,000, the station reported.
Rock is the one of four suspects identified by New Orleans police Friday in connection with the fatal shooting of 80-year-old Augustine Greenwood, who was shot in the head as she walked toward her family’s car following a grandchild’s graduation ceremony May 31 at Xavier University.
