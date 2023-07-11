Britain US Biden Royals

U.S. President Joe Biden (left) and Britain’s King Charles III arrive to meet participants of the Climate Finance Mobilisation forum in the Green Drawing Room at Windsor Castle, England, on Monday.

 Andrew Matthews - pool, Pool PA

WINDSOR, England — President Joe Biden and King Charles III, two leaders who waited decades to reach the pinnacle of their careers, used their first meeting in those roles Monday to zero in on the generational challenge of climate change, prodding private companies to do more to bolster clean energy in developing countries.

The meticulously choreographed gathering at Windsor Castle injected substance into the type of encounter between president and monarch that historically has been more about ceremony. After the arrival formalities, Biden and Charles participated in a climate-focused roundtable with officials from the financial and philanthropic sectors. John Kerry, the U.S. envoy on climate, also attended.

