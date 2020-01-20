Coronavirus cases rise sharply in China
BEIJING — China reported today a sharp rise in the number of people infected with a new coronavirus, including the first cases in the capital.
The outbreak of viral pneumonia started in the central city of Wuhan.
Authorities and media reports said the total number of infected people has topped 200. Wuhan authorities said a third person had died in their city.
Clashes cut short Hong Kong rally
HONG KONG — Clashes broke out between protesters and police in Hong Kong on Sunday, cutting short a rally after thousands had gathered at a park to call for electoral reforms and a boycott of the Chinese Communist Party.
Police fired tear gas near the park, known as Chater Garden, after some protesters attacked men whom they believed to be plainclothes officers, in a return to the violence that has roiled the Chinese territory off and on for months.
Sporting their movement’s trademark black clothing and face masks, rally participants had earlier packed into Chater Garden, located near the city’s Legislative Council building. They held up signs that read “Free Hong Kong” and waved American and British flags.
“We want real universal suffrage,” the protesters chanted. “Disband the police force, free Hong Kong!”
75 escape from prison in Paraguay
ASUNCION, Paraguay — At least 75 inmates, many of them members of a notorious Brazilian gang, escaped from a Paraguayan prison in a border town on Sunday, according to authorities who said they immediately fired the prison’s director.
Officials said they discovered a tunnel and found cells filled with as many as 200 bags of earth.
“It’s not possible that nobody saw anything in all this time,” Justice Minister Cecilia Pérez said.
Fire kills 8 at Czech asylum for mentally ill
PRAGUE — A fire swept through a Czech asylum for the mentally ill on Sunday, killing eight male patients, officials said.
Prokop Volenik, spokesman for the regional rescue service, said the fire in the northwestern town of Vejprty broke out early Sunday.
Hungary’s Jews mark liberation anniversary
BUDAPEST, Hungary — Hungary’s Jewish community on Sunday commemorated the 75th anniversary of the liberation by Soviet troops of the Budapest ghetto, where over 70,000 Jews were confined near the end of World War II.
While some 550,000 Hungarian Jews were killed during the Holocaust in Nazi-run death camps, in forced labor battalions or by the Nazis’ Hungarian allies, many Budapest Jews survived the war. Many were forced into the ghetto, others hid around the city under assumed identities or were helped by sympathetic foreign diplomats such as Sweden’s Raoul Wallenberg.
Hundreds of people attended the commemoration at Budapest’s Dohany Street Synagogue, the largest in Europe, including Holocaust survivors, diplomats and politicians.