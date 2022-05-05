Caribbean premier gets bond in drug case
MIAMI — The premier of the British Virgin Islands, whom U.S. prosecutors described as “corrupt to the core,” was given a $500,000 bond that could see him released from prison as he awaits trial on charges tied to a U.S. narcotics sting.
In a surprise decision, federal court Judge Alicia Otazo-Reyes rejected prosecutors’ argument that Andrew Fahie may flee the U.S. and possibly engage in criminal activity if he is freed.
Instead, she said he could remain in Miami, confined to the rented apartment of his two college-age daughters, if he and his family surrender their passports and he wears an ankle bracelet monitor in addition to paying the sizable corporate surety bond.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Frederic Shadley said the government would appeal the decision, meaning it’s unclear when and if Fahie would be released.
Fahie, 51, was arrested last week at a Miami airport during a U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration sting after being given what looked like $700,000 in cash, but what was in reality fake bill notes, that were to be flown back on a private jet to the British Virgin Islands on Fahie’s behalf. Also arrested was his ports director, Oleanvine Maynard.
Armenians rally to demand leader’s resignationYEREVAN, Armenia — Tens of thousands of protesters blocked streets and gathered around government buildings in Armenia’s capital on Wednesday to demand the prime minister’s resignation over his calls for a formal peace agreement with neighboring Azerbaijan.
The demonstrators used cement mixers and trucks to close off roads and bridges leading to the center of Yerevan. They marched, chanting “Armenia without Nikol,” referring to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. Clashes broke out with police and several arrests were reported.
Hecklers interrupt Israel PM’s speech on unity
JERUSALEM — Hecklers interrupted Israel’s prime minister for several minutes during a Memorial Day address on Wednesday in which he called for unity, laying bare the country’s internal divisions even as it mourns its dead.
At least two people shouted “swindler” and “shame” as Naftali Bennett cast ongoing friction among Jews as an existential threat to the country. At one point, Bennett, whose family has received death threats in recent weeks, put his hand over his heart as he looked out over the crowd at the Mount Herzl military cemetery in Jerusalem.
“Bereaved families are holy. You are allowed to shout, you are allowed to mourn,” he said as the yelling and screaming continued. “I hear the pain.”
Satanic Temple asks to fly flag after court rulingBOSTON — The Satanic Temple is requesting to fly a flag over Boston City Hall after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled this week that the city violated the free speech rights of a conservative activist seeking to fly a Christian flag outside the downtown building.
The Salem-based group tweeted a request filed Tuesday with the city property management department to raise a flag marking “Satanic Appreciation Week” from July 23-29.
Mayor Michelle Wu’s office declined to comment on the group’s request other than to say it’s reviewing the high court’s decision while also evaluating its flag-raising program.
Lucien Greaves, the organization’s co-founder, said in an email Wednesday that the group wants to show that religious liberty must mean respect for “all forms” of religious practice and religious opinion.
“When government officials are able to impose arbitrary restrictions on claims of conscience, or to abridge the civic capacities of some based on their religious identity, we fail to be a free, democratic republic,” he wrote in part.