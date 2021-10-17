Deal reached to avert strike of film, television crews
LOS ANGELES — An eleventh-hour deal was reached Saturday, averting a strike of film and television crews that would have seen some 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers walk off their jobs and would have frozen productions in Hollywood and across the U.S.
After days of marathon negotiations, representatives from the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees and from the studios and entertainment companies who employ them reached the three-year contract agreement before a Monday strike deadline, avoiding a serious setback for an industry that had just gotten back to work after long pandemic shutdowns.
Jarryd Gonzales, spokesman for the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which represents the studios and other entertainment companies in negotiations, confirmed the agreement to The Associated Press.
The union’s members still must vote to approve the tentative agreement.
Authorities: Man in Houston shoots 3 deputies, killing 1
HOUSTON — A man with an AR-15-style rifle ambushed three constable deputies outside a Houston bar early Saturday, killing one and leaving two others wounded, authorities in Texas said.
Authorities detained one person near the scene, but he is not believed to be the shooter, according to the Houston Police Department which is investigating the shooting.
One of the first deputies who was shot, Kareem Atkins, 30, died from his wounds, according to the constable’s office. The other deputies were identified as Darrell Garrett, 28, and Juqaim Barthen, 26.
Close Maduro ally extradited to U.S.; Venezuela halts talks
MIAMI — Venezuela’s government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with the country’s opposition in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro wanted on money laundering charges.
Jorge Rodríguez, who has been heading the government’s delegation in talks that started in August, said that his team wouldn’t travel to Mexico City for the next scheduled round of talks with his U.S.-backed opponents, although he stopped short of saying the government was abandoning the talks altogether.
The announcement came hours after businessman Alex Saab was put on a U.S.-bound plane in Cape Verde after failing in a 16-month fight to prevent his extradition to face money laundering charges in Miami.
Saab had been arrested in the African archipelago while making a stop on the way to Iran for what Maduro’s government later described as a diplomatic humanitarian mission.
Former president likely to leave hospital today
ORANGE, Calif. — Former President Bill Clinton was to spend one more night at a Southern California hospital where he is recovering from an infection, a spokesman said Saturday.
“President Clinton has continued to make excellent progress over the past 24 hours,” spokesman Angel Ureña said in a statement.
Clinton was to remain overnight at University of California Irvine Medical Center “to receive IV antibiotics before an expected discharge tomorrow,” the statement said.
Man who killed 4-year-old at age 13 granted parole
ALBANY, N.Y. — Eric M. Smith, who was 13 when he killed a 4-year-old boy with a rock in western New York, has been granted parole, corrections officials said on Saturday.
Smith, now 41, appeared for the 11th time before the Board of Parole on October 5 and was granted release as early as Nov. 17, the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision said in an emailed statement.
Transcripts of the hearing were not immediately released.