48 demonstrators wounded in Beirut
BEIRUT — The Lebanese military on Sunday said overnight riots and sectarian tensions in central Beirut and other areas left dozens of people injured, including 25 soldiers, and warned that the clashes had endangered national unity.
The Lebanese Red Cross said 48 demonstrators were wounded, 11 of whom were hospitalized.
5 rebels killed in Kashmir clash
SRINAGAR, India — Government forces killed at least five rebels during a gunbattle in disputed Kashmir on Sunday, sparking violent anti-India protests by residents, the Indian army and locals said.
Army soldiers and counterinsurgency police surrounded a village in the southern Shopian area early Sunday following a tip that militants were hiding there, said Col. Rajesh Kalia, an Indian army spokesperson.
Searches by troops triggered an exchange of gunfire that killed five militants, Kalia said.
Surfer dies in attack by great white shark
SYDNEY — A 60-year-old surfer was attacked and killed by a 10-foot great white shark off the coast of northern New South Wales state on Sunday, officials said.
The man received a bite to the back of his thigh. Others helped him fight off the shark before he received first aid on the shore, but he died on the beach.