A year after crash, Israel unveils new plan for moon landing
JERUSALEM — Israel is again aiming for the moon.
SpaceIL, the nonprofit Israeli initiative whose spacecraft crashed as it tried to land on the moon last year, announced on Wednesday that it is launching another lunar mission with its Israeli government partners. The Beresheet 2 project will aim to send three spacecraft — an orbiter and two landers — to the moon.
The first Beresheet, or “Genesis,” spacecraft, built by SpaceIL and state-owned Israel Aerospace Industries, had aimed to match a feat only achieved by the U.S., Russia and China. But moments before touchdown, it crashed.
President Reuven Rivlin, who hosted a launch ceremony for the new project, said the country was “filled with pride” during last year’s attempted landing.
“We were disappointed, and realized that we had to start once again from the beginning,” he said. “Today, we are setting out on a new path, familiar but different, at the end of which we hope to land three spacecraft safely on the moon.”
In addition to Israel Aerospace Industries, the country’s Science Ministry and national space agency will be partners in the project. The science minister, Yizhar Shai, said seven countries, including the United Arab Emirates, have expressed interest in joining the effort. Beresheet 2 is expected to be launched into space in four years.
SpaceIL’s chief executive, Shimon Sarid, said the project aims to inspire a new generation of scientists and researchers in a country known for its vibrant technology scene.
“We will do it by raising curiosity and hope, the ability to dream and realize and through strengthening technological education, research, science and engineering for Israeli students,” he said.
Wichita area feels 5 low-intensity earthquakes in 2 weeks
LIBERTY, Mo. — Five low intensity earthquakes have rattled part of the Wichita area since Thanksgiving, but a Kansas expert on seismic activity says residents of the state’s largest city should not be overly concerned about a larger, more destructive quake occurring there.
A quake with an estimated 2.6 magnitude was felt Wednesday morning in southeast Wichita, where four other quakes have been reported in the last two weeks. The strongest quake was magnitude 3.3 on Tuesday.
Wichita media reported concerned residents calling emergency dispatchers after feeling the quakes and hearing booms associated with them, but no injuries or significant damage were reported. Geologists say damage is not likely in quakes below magnitude 4.0.
Rick Miller, a senior scientist with the Kansas Geological Survey, said the area has a history of low-intensity earthquakes dating as far back as 1919. The affected region is along the western edge of the Nemaha Ridge, an “underground mountain” with several faults.
He said KGS recorded nine earthquakes in the region in 2017-2018, but they were small enough that no one felt them. Historically, if an area experiences 10 magnitude 2.0 earthquakes, a magnitude 3.0 quake is likely to occur, he said.
More smaller quakes are likely before the ridge “settles down,” he said.
“You can never predict with complete certainty, but we shouldn’t expect anything in the damaging range,” Miller said.
Earthquakes have increased in Kansas since 2013 when fracking, or hydraulic fracturing, became more common for oil and gas exploration. Some researchers believe injection of wastewater from the explorations into underground wells contributes to the quakes.
Those quakes, centered in southern and central Kansas, have caused damage and prompted investigations into the fracking and wastewater injection.
But Miller said there is no evidence to suggest the recent Wichita-area earthquakes had anything to do with fracking or wastewater disposal practices.
“That is just not the case here,” he said. “This is a natural sequence and not a direct impact from any nearby injector.”
India experts find traces of lead, nickel in patients’ blood
NEW DELHI — Indian health officials have found traces of nickel and lead in a few blood samples taken from hundreds of patients who have been hospitalized by a mysterious illness in a southern state, officials said.
The Andhra Pradesh state government said in a statement Tuesday night that investigations by experts from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences have not been able to ascertain the source of excessive nickel and lead particulate matter in the patients’ blood.
Reports from other tests by experts at the Indian Institute of Chemical Technology, including toxicology reports and blood cultures, are being awaited, the statement said.Health officials and experts are still baffled by how the heavy metals got into the patients’ blood, and whether they are the cause of the mysterious illness that has left over 585 people hospitalized and one person dead in Andhra Pradesh. The illness was first detected Saturday evening in Eluru, an ancient city famous for its handwoven products.
People with the illness started convulsing without any warning, said Geeta Prasadini, a state health official.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy held a virtual meeting Wednesday with officials who included experts from India’s top scientific institutes. Reddy said 502 of the people with the illness have been discharged after showing improvement.
The patients showed symptoms ranging from nausea and anxiety to loss of consciousness.
What is confounding experts is that there doesn’t seem to be any common link among the hundreds of people who have fallen sick. All of the patients have tested negative for the coronavirus and other viral diseases such as dengue, chikungunya and herpes. The patients aren’t related to each other and don’t all live in the same area. They’re from different age groups, including about 70 children, but very few are elderly.
Initially, contaminated water was suspected. But the chief minister’s office confirmed that people who don’t use the municipal water supply have also fallen ill, and that initial tests of water samples didn’t reveal any harmful chemicals.
A 45-year-old man who goes by the single name Sridhar was hospitalized with symptoms resembling epilepsy and died Sunday evening, doctors said. Prasadini said his autopsy didn’t shed any light on the cause of death.
Andhra Pradesh state is among those worst-hit by the coronavirus, with over 800,000 detected cases. The health system in the state, like the rest of India, has been frayed by the virus.