Texas abortion clinics appeal to U.S. Supreme Court
WASHINGTON — Abortion clinics in Texas on Saturday asked the Supreme Court to step in to allow certain abortions to continue during the coronavirus pandemic.
The clinics filed an emergency motion asking the justices to overturn a lower-court order and allow abortions when they can be performed using medication.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order last month that bars non-essential medical procedures so that medical resources can go to treating coronavirus patients. Texas’ attorney general has said that providing abortions other than for an immediate medical emergency would violate the order.
A three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday allowed abortions to proceed in cases where a woman would be beyond 22 weeks pregnant, the legal limit for abortions in Texas, on April 22, the day after the governor’s order barring non-essential medical procedures is set to expire.
But the appeals court order blocked for now medication abortions, which are allowed in Texas during the first 10 weeks of pregnancy.
Judge allows cities’ lawsuit over Affordable Care Act
BALTIMORE — A federal judge in Maryland has ruled that a lawsuit by several cities alleging that the Trump administration has sabotaged the Affordable Care Act can go forward.
U.S. District Judge Deborah Chasanow on Friday denied part of the government’s motion to dismiss the complaint, which was originally filed in 2018 and amended last year.
The lawsuit asserts the administration is trying to discourage enrollment and reduce choices, and will destabilize the health insurance marketplace.
Columbus, Ohio, is the lead plaintiff in the case. It was joined by Baltimore, Cincinnati, Chicago, Philadelphia and Charlottesville, Va.
Quake shakes Nevada, California
BODIE, Calif. — An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.2 rattled the remote California-Nevada state line but no damage or injuries were reported.
The quake just struck after 7:36 a.m. Saturday and was centered near Bodie, a former gold-mining town that is now a state park in the eastern Sierra Nevada mountain range, approximately 90 miles southeast of South Lake Tahoe, according to the U.S. Geological Survey website.
It was followed by several aftershocks. Two were larger than magnitude 3.0.
Mono County Sheriff’s dispatchers about 30 miles north of Bodie felt the earthquake, but did not receive any reports of damages.
Puerto Rico extends lockdown
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Puerto Rico’s governor announced Saturday that the U.S. territory will remain on lockdown until May 3 to curb coronavirus cases, marking one of the strictest measures taken in a U.S jurisdiction.
Gov. Wanda Vázquez said non-essential businesses will remain closed and that people have to remain indoors from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., leaving outside those hours only to buy food or medicine or go to the bank. However, she lifted all license plate restrictions and said hardware stores and car repair shops can operate on a limited schedule. Puerto Rico has reported more than 780 cases and at least 42 deaths.