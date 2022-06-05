2 nurses inside California hospitalLOS ANGELES — Police on Saturday identified the man who allegedly stabbed a doctor and two nurses inside a Southern California hospital emergency ward and remained inside a room for hours before police arrested him.
He is being held on $3 million bail. It was not immediately clear on Saturday morning whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.
Virginia gunfire kills 1; 7 others hurt
CHESTERFIELD, Va. — A 20-year-old man was fatally shot and seven other young people were injured after gunfire erupted during a graduation party in central Virginia, police said Saturday.
Two separate fights between attendees of the mostly outdoor party in Chester were reported shortly before police received a call about shots fired late Friday night, Chesterfield County Police Maj. Brad Badgerow said at a news conference.
It was not immediately clear whether the incident was a gunfight with multiple shooters, Badgerow said, though he noted officers had recovered more than 50 casings of four different calibers.
Heavy rain pounds parts of Florida
Parts of South Florida were experiencing road flooding from heavy rain and wind Saturday as a storm system that battered Mexico moved across the state.
Officials in Miami warned drivers about road conditions as many cars were stuck on flooded streets.
The city was towing stranded vehicles from flooder roadways.
