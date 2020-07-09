LONDON — A 65-foot crane collapsed onto a block of apartments under development and two houses in east London, killing one person and injuring four others, authorities said Wednesday.
“Sadly, despite the efforts of emergency services, a fifth person has been found and died at the scene,” the London Ambulance Service said.
Four people were treated, including two people taken to the hospital with head injuries. Crews and a team of specialist paramedics who work in hazardous environments were at the scene in the Bow neighborhood.
London Fire Brigade Assistant Commissioner Graham Ellis said search-and-rescue crews were using specialized equipment to search the properties as part of “a complex rescue operation” on Wednesday afternoon.
“This is a multi-agency response and is likely to be a protracted incident,” Ellis said.
Ex-Mexico governor arrested in Miami
MEXICO CITY — U.S. authorities in Florida on Wednesday arrested a former Mexican governor for extradition on corruption charges, according to Mexico’s Attorney General’s Office.
In a statement, Mexican prosecutors said the government had sought ex-Chihuahua Gov. Cesar Duarte’s extradition from the United States last year and was informed Wednesday by the U.S. Justice Department that U.S. Marshals had detained Duarte in Miami. In keeping with office policy, Mexico’s Attorney General’s Office gave his name only as “Cesar D,” but said they had worked with Chihuahua state prosecutors on the case.
Santiago Nieto, head of the Mexican Treasury’s Financial Intelligence Unit, confirmed it was Duarte via Twitter in congratulating the Foreign Affairs ministry on managing the extradition request.
“No one is above the law,” he wrote.
In 2018, Chihuahua state officials opened a new investigation into Duarte and dozens of officials from his administration. The probe centered on the possible diversion of the equivalent of about $320 million in government funds in 2016, when Duarte was governor.
The Chihuahua state prosecutor’s office said at the time the investigation stems from a complaint following an audit of that period. It said 43 former public officials led by Duarte were implicated in “irregularities.”
Duarte already had a number of warrants out for his arrest.
President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has made rooting out corruption a central theme of his administration. On Wednesday, he was in Washington meeting with President Donald Trump.
U.S. seizes 81 vehicles in smuggling ring
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Federal investigators said Wednesday they have seized 81 vehicles worth an estimated $3.2 million that were bound for Venezuela as part of a smuggling ring operated for wealthy and politically connected people.
Anthony Salisbury, chief of the Miami Homeland Security Investigations office, said the vehicles were to be smuggled in violation of U.S. export laws and sanctions against the socialist Venezuelan government,
“This is all part of an ongoing effort to combat foreign public corruption and in particular for public corruption in Venezuela and the laundering and the fleecing of the Venezuelan people’s wealth and the stealing of the Venezuelan wealth from the national treasury for the gain of a few politically exploited, exposed people, kleptocrats and their associates,” Salisbury said.
According to Salisbury, many of the vehicles are linked to Venezuelans already facing indictments in the U.S., including billionaire Raul Gorrin. Gorrin is a government-connected media magnate wanted in the U.S. for allegedly masterminding a graft network that stole $2.4 billion from state coffers through fraudulent currency deals with Venezuela’s oil monopoly.
Gorrín did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
A former resident of Miami, Gorrin was involved last year in a furtive effort to bridge differences with the Trump administration by brokering a potential soft exit for Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in exchange for sanctions relief. As part of the effort, he traveled to Washington and managed to get his photo taken shaking hands with Vice President Mike Pence.
No charges have been brought in relation to the seized vehicles, which were on display Wednesday at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale. Many of them are equipped with police packages, such as flashing lights and sirens, officials said.
Salisbury said the overall scheme is much larger, calling the seized vehicles “the tip of the iceberg, or a drop in the bucket for what we’ve started to identify for this illegal exploitation scam.”
Since 2017, Salisbury said HSI and federal prosecutors have seized more than $450 million in bank accounts as well as yachts, luxury properties, horses and other assets linked to Venezuelans charged with money-laundering in the U.S. and elsewhere.The Associated Press