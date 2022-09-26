The Associated Press

Police: Little evidence political argument precipitated killing
BISMARCK, N.D. — There is little indication that an 18-year-old who died after being struck by an SUV in North Dakota was a political extremist like the driver claimed.
Investigators say none of the witnesses they have interviewed support the idea that there was a political argument before authorities say Shannon Brandt struck Cayler Ellingson with his vehicle on Sept. 18 in McHenry, and a family friend who knew the teen said he wasn’t active in politics.
Court documents said Brandt told a 911 dispatcher that he felt threatened after having a political argument with Ellingson, and that he believed the teen was part of a “Republican extremist group.”
North Dakota Highway Patrol Capt. Bryan Niewind said Friday that authorities have talked to dozens of witnesses and plan to talk to more as they try to get a better picture of exactly what happened before the crash.
“I can’t get into details about what the witnesses are describing to us. But what I can tell you is that this is not political in nature at all,” he said, adding: “There is no evidence to support Brandt’s claim on the 911 call that Mr. Ellingson was a Republican extremist. There is no evidence to support that all through our continued investigation.”
He also said there is no evidence to support Brandt’s claim that Ellingson was calling others to come hurt Brandt. He has been charged with criminal vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a fatal crash. Niewind said there is the potential that those charges could change as the investigation continues.
Officials have also said that a breath test showed that Brandt’s blood alcohol level was above the legal limit to drive when he was arrested.
Justin McDonald, owner of Buck-It’s Bar & Grill in New Rockford, N.D., said he knows the Ellingson family well, and that Cayler’s grandmother worked at the bar for about six years. He said Ellingson enjoyed autocross racing, hunting and being at the family cabin at Lake Juanita when he wasn’t studying to be an ultrasound technician.
McDonald said “there was absolutely nothing political in him that I’ve ever seen.
“This is absurd because Cayler lives in a town with less than 40 people in it,” McDonald said. “This is a community where our number one goal usually for the month is: Who’s down and out, now, let’s help them out.”
Authorities arrest man on suspicion of planning mass shooting
CHICO, Calif. — A 37-year-old man was arrested Sunday in Northern California on suspicion of threatening to kill police officers and planning a “Las Vegas-style” mass shooting, authorities said.
The suspect was taken into custody by SWAT officers at a Super 8 motel in Chico after detectives obtained evidence of his plot, according to a police statement.
The evidence included unspecified information that he had made “criminal threats to kill specific individuals, specified law enforcement officers, and was preparing to commit a ‘Las Vegas style’ mass shooting with a specified deadline,” said the statement from the Chico Police Department.
He could face charges including making criminal threats and battery on a peace officer. He was held without bail at Butte County Jail.
Pop-up car rally leaves 2 dead in New Jersey
WILDWOOD, N.J. — A pop-up car rally over the weekend in southern New Jersey led to multiple crashes and the deaths of at least two people riding in a golf cart, officials say.
Wildwood Mayor Pete Byron told NJ Advance Media on Sunday that there were a series of car crashes related to the “unsanctioned” car meet-up event, NJ.com reported. Byron said the two victims “were in a golf cart” but weren’t believed to be taking part in the event. The mayor didn’t have additional information on the identities of those killed or the nature of the crash.
Officials had earlier issued warnings about what they called an unsanctioned car rally separate from the Fall Classic Car Show taking place in Wildwood. Participants say the event gives enthusiasts a chance to gather and check out cars, but officials in other areas such as Ocean City, Md., have reported problems stemming from the event in previous years.
3 wounded by gunfire at amusement park
West Mifflin, Pa. — Three people, including two teenagers, were wounded by gunfire late Saturday at an amusement park southeast of Pittsburgh, which was kicking off a Halloween-themed festival.
Allegheny County police said a 39-year-old man and two 15-year-old boys sustained leg wounds in the gunfire shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday at Kennywood Park in West Mifflin. Park security responded along with local and county police who were working a security detail at the park.
Emergency responders took the man and one of the youths to a hospital, where the man was treated for a gunshot wound to the leg and released. The youth was admitted with a gunshot wound to the leg, and another youth grazed on the leg was brought to the hospital by a relative; both teens were listed in stable condition.
Witnesses told investigators that two groups of teenagers were involved in an altercation in front of the Musik Express ride and shots were fired by a male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and a dark colored COVID mask. A handgun was found near the scene, police said.
Crane topples in downtown Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A 60-ton crane being used to remove a video display board from a downtown Oklahoma City building toppled onto the building that houses several news offices, officials said.
The crane’s operator suffered minor injuries in the Saturday afternoon accident. Two other men working in the bucket of a small crane and the building’s occupants were not injured, police said.
Oklahoma City police Detective Jonathan LaPuzza said the collapse caused some structural damage to the building that houses The Oklahoman newspaper, the Oklahoma Watch news website and television station KWTV.
