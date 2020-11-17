News in your town

Hurricane Iota hits Nicaragua as 2nd blow in 2 weeks

Michigan governor says she has authority for stay-home order

Amazon opens online pharmacy, shaking up another industry

Trump campaign lawsuit over Pennsylvania vote heads to court

States plead for more federal help as virus outbreak worsens

Pentagon to cut troop levels to 2,500 in Iraq, Afghanistan

Trump campaign drops key request in Pennsylvania lawsuit

About 90K sex abuse claims filed in Boy Scouts bankruptcy

Facebook, Twitter CEOs to be pressed on election handling

Here comes Santa Claus - with face masks and plexiglass

Biden's beach hideaway has political sun shining on Rehoboth

Trump to order troop cuts in Afghanistan, Iraq

McCarrick scandal, pandemic pose challenges for US bishops

2nd virus vaccine shows striking success in US tests

Biden vows to strengthen economy despite exploding pandemic

Pandemic politics leave DC in gridlock as virus surges

Officials: Hand tally of presidential race finds new ballots

Hurricane Iota now a Category 5 storm near Central America

Here comes Santa Claus - with face masks and plexiglass

Hurricane Iota now a Category 5 storm near Central America

Facebook, Twitter CEOs to be pressed on election handling

Pandemic politics leave DC in gridlock as virus surges

Michigan governor says she has authority for stay-home order

Biden vows to strengthen economy despite exploding pandemic

Hate crimes in US reach highest level in more than a decade

About 90,000 sex abuse claims filed in Boy Scouts bankruptcy

Hate crimes in U.S. reach highest level in more than a decade

Trump campaign retreats from key claim in Pennsylvania suit

Study suggests video games can help mental health

2nd coronavirus vaccine shows early success in U.S. tests

'Righting a wrong': Nevada 1st to protect same-sex marriage

Peru's interim president resigns as chaos embroils nation

In a moment of turmoil, US Catholic bishops meet virtually

900 reported arrested in Belarus protests

Biden advisers to meet vaccine firms as Trump stalls handoff

Poll workers contract virus, but Election Day link unclear

SpaceX launches 2nd crew, regular station crew flights begin

Civil rights leader Rogers Johnson dies at 62

North Dakota nurses worry about working with sick colleagues

French Catholics protest for end to lockdown on Mass

Suspect arrested in attack on actor Rick Moranis

Nearly 2 dozen arrested in Trump protests in Washington

ASEAN, China, other partners sign world's biggest trade pact

Azerbaijan delays takeover, denounces fleeing Armenians