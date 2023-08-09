Massachusetts declares migrant state of emergency
BOSTON — Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey declared a state of emergency Tuesday, citing an influx of migrants seeking shelter at a time when the cost of housing — already in short supply — continues to rise.
There are nearly 5,600 families or more than 20,000 people — many of whom are migrants — currently living in state shelters, including infants, young children and pregnant women. That is up from around 3,100 families one year ago, about an 80% increase, Healey said.
Healey called on the federal government for financial help, and more urgently, expedited work authorizations to allow the new arrivals to more quickly find jobs and start earning a living, she wrote in a letter to U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas.
Colombian drug lord sentenced to 45 years
NEW YORK — For years, the man known as Otoniel was seen as one of the world’s most dangerous drug lords, the elusive boss of a cartel and paramilitary group with a blood-drenched grip on much of northern Colombia.
On Tuesday, Dairo Antonio Úsuga said he was “accepting responsibility for the crimes that I have committed” as he was sentenced to 45 years in prison in the U.S.
“I apologize to the governments of the United States and of Colombia and to the victims of the crimes that I have committed,” Úsuga, 51, said through a court interpreter.
The former leader of the notorious Clan de Golfo, or Gulf Clan, had pleaded guilty in January to high-level drug trafficking charges, admitting he oversaw the smuggling of tons of U.S.-bound cocaine and acknowledging “there was a lot of violence.”
Cousin of Uvalde
mass shooter arrested
SAN ANTONIO — The teenage cousin of the gunman responsible for the deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, has been arrested after his family told police he was trying to buy a gun and “do the same thing,” court records show.
Police in San Antonio took Nathan James Cruz into custody Monday on charges of making threats to a public place and a family member. The 17-year-old cousin was being held in the Bexar County jail on a $160,000 bond Tuesday, jail records show.
According to police and court records, Cruz is the cousin of Salvador Ramos, the 18-year-old Uvalde resident who authorities say fatally shot 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in 2022. Police waited more than an hour to confront and kill Ramos.
The charges against Cruz stem from his mother calling police to tell them he was also threatening to open fire at a school and had said he’d shoot his sister, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by local news outlets. The San Antonio Express-News reports the mom also told officers she overheard Cruz trying to obtain a rifle over the phone.
Pence joins 1st Republican debate
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Former Vice President Mike Pence announced Tuesday he has qualified for the first Republican debate of the 2024 presidential cycle, securing the required number of donors with just two weeks until candidates gather in Milwaukee.
According to his campaign, Pence has amassed 40,000 unique donors, checking off the final debate requirement set by the Republican National Committee.
Pence becomes the eighth candidate to announce qualification for the first debate, joining former President Donald Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum.
DeSantis replaces campaign manager
NEW YORK — Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis is replacing his campaign manager as the Florida governor resets his sluggish presidential campaign.
DeSantis is bringing on James Uthmeier, his chief of staff from his state office, to serve as his campaign manager, replacing Generra Peck, who led DeSantis’ reelection campaign last year before jumping into the same role on his presidential bid.
Peck will stay on as a strategist.
Clinton presidential center to expand
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Bill Clinton’s presidential center is planning a major expansion that will include a new Hillary Rodham Clinton Institute holding personal archives from the former Democratic presidential nominee and first lady, the Clinton Foundation announced Tuesday.
The Clinton Foundation did not release information on the size or cost of the planned expansion of the center, saying it expected to unveil more details next year.
The new Hillary Rodham Clinton Institute will also serve as a hub for the former first lady’s nonprofit and advocacy work, the foundation said.
Man dies on hike to spread father’s ashes
SALT LAKE CITY — A Texas man whose body was found in Utah’s Arches National Park is believed to have died of heat stroke while on a trip to spread his father’s ashes, according to his sister.
James Bernard Hendricks, 66, of Austin, was hiking in the park and likely became disoriented from heat, dehydration and high altitude, according to Ruth Hendricks Bough.
Rangers found his vehicle at a trailhead parking lot after Hendricks was reported overdue the morning of Aug 1. His body was found nearby off-trail and his water bottle was empty, Bough said in a social media post.